Ethiopia and Sudanese police sign cooperation accord

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

May 8, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - Ethiopia and Sudanese police have signed an agreement to further boost peace and security cooperation between the two neighbors, the state-run Ethiopia Broadcasting Corporation reported on Sunday.

The accord was signed after a Sudanese police delegation held discussions with their Ethiopian counterparts in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian federal police commissioner, Asefa Abiyu said previous cooperation agreements signed between Ethiopia and Sudan were successful, stressing needs for more efforts to sustain the momentum.

He underlined the need for more joint efforts to tackle human and drug trafficking, terrorism as well as other border security threats.

The cooperation deal between the Sudanese and Ethiopian police institutions could be a model for the region or the continent as a whole in different specialization if both sides work harder and sustained border security, said the Ethiopian police commissioner.

The Sudanese police delegation called for extra collaboration between the two police institutions to curb border crimes and to attain sustainable peace and security along the long shared border.

Both sides agreed to secure each other’s border through their territories. The new agreement is expected to further bolster their ties.

(ST)