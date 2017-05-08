 
 
 
May 7, 2017 (NAIROBI) - More than one million children have so far fled South Sudan where escalating violence continues, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and the U.N Refugee Agency (UNHCR) announced Sunday.

JPEG - 14.4 kb
Children walk through a camp for internally displaced persons at the United Nations Mission to South Sudan (UNMISS) base in the capital, Juba, on 9 January 2014 (AFP)

“The horrifying fact that nearly one in five children in South Sudan has been forced to flee their home illustrates how devastating this conflict has been for the country’s most vulnerable,” said Leila Pakkala, UNICEF’s Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa.

“Add this to the more than one million children who are also displaced within South Sudan, and the future of a generation is truly on the brink," she added.

Children, U.N figures show, make 62 per cent of more than 1.8 million refugees from South Sudan, with majority seeking refuge in Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Sudan.

“No refugee crisis today worries me more than South Sudan,” said Valentin Tapsoba, UNHCR’s Africa Bureau Director, adding “That refugee children are becoming the defining face of this emergency is incredibly troubling. We, all in the humanitarian community, need most urgent, committed and sustainable support to be able to save their lives.”

According to the world body, more than one thousand children have been killed or injured since the conflict first erupted in 2013, while an estimated 1.14 million children have been internally displaced within the war-torn East African nation.

Figures from the U.N also show that nearly three quarters of the country’s children are out of school, the highest proportion of out-of-school children in the world.

"The trauma, physical upheaval, fear and stress experienced by so many children account for just part of toll the crisis is exacting ," the two U.N agencies stated.

"Children remain at risk of recruitment by armed forces and groups and, with traditional social structures damaged, they are also increasingly vulnerable to violence, sexual abuse and exploitation," their joint statement further observed.

Over 75,000 refugee children in Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have reportedly crossed South Sudan’s borders either unaccompanied or separated from their families.

Meanwhile, UNICEF’s says its appeal for South Sudan and its refugees in the region, which calls for $181 million to address the acute needs of refugees until end of the year has only been 52% funded. On the other hand, UNHCR’s funding appeal for South Sudan of $781.8 million is reportedly only 11% funded.

(ST)

  • 8 May 07:14, by Kuch

    So what and where does this damn UN get this trash data from? Others news say it is 2 million South Sudanese children displaced:http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/884601765?-21266:8599:0
    http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/884591052?-21266:8599:0
    http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/884588220?-21266:8599:0
    which source is telling the truth here? None, it is all propaganda>>>

    repondre message

    • 8 May 07:18, by Kuch

      The UN, its sleazy NGOs, the UK, the US and some of your criminals in between, be very careful fellows. You evils love affair with our country and our people has gone too far and we are going to show you evils how much we hate the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus and some of your criminals in between>>>

      repondre message

      • 8 May 07:23, by Kuch

        The US, the UK, the UN and their creepy NGOs thought they can come and occupy our country on the disguise of their damn UN, humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping and their so-called human rights business scams? Get out of our country in peace before we put our hands on you evils. Let our people die of hunger. We are not going to blame you evils. But we don’t want to have anything to do with>>>

        repondre message

        • 8 May 07:29, by Kuch

          the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus and sleazy NGOs in our country. Who says we want the evil white people in our country, who really says? You evils think, you can kill our people through your Riek Machar puppet/stooge through proxy purposely to come into our country to come and plunder it like what you evils are currently doing doing in CAR, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan>>>

          repondre message

          • 8 May 07:36, by Kuch

            Yemen or Ukraine. Fellows, here in the Sudan, we have never ever like any evil on earth who thinks; he/she can stand over our necks. Fellows, we are going to bomb the UNIMISS and everything that is connected to evil white Cambrians, English, their evil juus and some of their criminals in between and throw the evils into the Nile to show them the absolute contempt we have towards evil white men>>

            repondre message

  • 8 May 07:15, by Kush Natives

    There’s something really so fishy about U.N reports on South Sudan, where in world would 1 million children, age 5-10 leaves their country without supervision of an adults? And how would even million minors find themselves in one place in the present no single adults? The U.N is busy gathering false reports while we the government busy running the laws of dialogue, pathetic!

    repondre message

    • 8 May 07:42, by Kuch

      Kush Natives, we have been telling our foolish leaders ever since that the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs and some of their criminals in between are football playing our country as their Geo-political tool because the US, the UK, the UN, their NGOs and their allies want our resources just like they have taken the Libyans, CAR or Iraqi oil fields. But here in our country we are not chasing away>>

      repondre message

      • 8 May 07:45, by Kuch

        the Chinese companies out of our country and welcome the corporate America, the UK, Japanese, French, Juus et al companies to take over our oil fields. Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom and Rebeeca Nyandeng have made an agreement with the US, the UK and their allies with our resources>>>

        repondre message

        • 8 May 07:55, by Kuch

          and that was why Riek Machar was nudged by the US, the UK, the UNIMISS (Hilde Johnson) to stage a coup that failed on the 15/12/2013. The current war in our country is a war over our resources and to counter China. The US, the UK, the UN and their NGOs horses like Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot and Thomas Cirillo. Are the ones the US, the UK, the UN & their NGOs>

          repondre message

          • 8 May 08:00, by Kuch

            have been using as their bargaining chips and blackmails over the government of South Sudan. The US, the UK, their UN and NGOs puppets/stooges armed rebellion has been squashed. But the US, the UK, their UN and their NGOs don’t even hide their regime change game these days---remember the so-called "UN trusteeship of South Sudan" that was proposed by an evil juus called Priceton Lyman, the then>>>

            repondre message

  • 8 May 07:29, by Kush Natives

    This organization called U.N went Beyoncé the trust! They’re even exaggerating things ever then we think. We the loyalists South Sudanese should stands up tall toward this UNIMISS in the country, they’re so serious, they want and already dumped this nation blender. If Mr. can’t affords to say anything on this, then it’s so painful. U.N already moved to South Sudan, and still reporting as they_

    repondre message

  • 8 May 07:38, by Kush Natives

    con_ have they no clues about what’s going in South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 8 May 10:08, by Adok son

    To UNITED NATION, plz if your organization is created for the safety of human being then help us from Salva Kiir the murder in Republic of South Sudan. But if is for white people,however, Salva can continue to kill as he like in the name of South Sudan sovereign state.
    No problem God who created those massacred tribes by Kiir shall answer our prayer. We want Kiir to be accounted for his crimes now

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

