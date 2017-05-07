 
 
 
South Sudan president had heated exchange with information minister over communal fight

Kiir addresses a news conference inside his office in the capital Juba September 12, 2013 (Reuters photo)
May 7, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir got into a heated exchange with Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth over a communal fight, in which military commanders from a section of ethnic Dinka Bor, used state assets to attack neighbouring Murle community, sparking national outcry and condemnations.

The circumstances under which the president and his minister fell out remain speculative.

There have not been formal statements clarifying what transpired. Multiple cabinet ministers privy to how it occurred told Sudan Tribune during a series of interviews that President Kiir had received security reports indicating that military commanders with the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) from Bor community have sided with their community members in the attack against ethnic Murle.

The objective of the attack was to recover allegedly stolen cows and abducted children by members of ethnic Murle.

Long-standing tribal conflicts in Jonglei between the two tribal groups over cattle raids have escalated into more organised attacks on villages of both sides.

The continuation of the armed clashes between the two groups proves the failure of the different campaigns to collect weapons, analysts agree in Juba.

“The President was asking Michael Makuei Lueth in his capacity as the leader of Bor community about security reports which he received that the government soldiers using military assets and disguised as Dinka Bor Youths launched the attack on Murle area. These reports show that individual commanding officers from Bor in the SPLA’s 8th division have ordered troops to take a side in the communal conflict. The commanders have instructed soldiers to go and support the Dinka Bor Youths. This was what the president has heard and wanted clarifications from Makuei but he reacted negatively, a cabinet minister told Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

"It was in a completely disrespectful manner, disdainful way," he added.

Minister Makuei, according to another cabinet source, supported the decision of his Bor youth and government soldiers, suggesting they should, in fact, be provided with more weapons to disarm Murle.

“The youth of Bor, like any other youth in the Republic of South Sudan, have taken the law into their hands. They have refused to listen to the leaders just like what is going on between Apuk and Aguok. This is the situation, and to address it requires the disarmament of the Murle tribe,” Makuei reportedly told President Kiir in response to the question asking what was happening in the area.

The minister further told the president youths were not using the government weapons but acquired their own weapons just like any youth in the country and have refused to hand them to anybody.

This, the source added, angered the president and when Makuei realised the president was annoyed, he decided to leave the cabinet meeting hall. These exchanges forced minister Makuei to call for a community meeting in Juba on Saturday, the result of which remains speculative. No formal release was made after the meeting.

Some community members have reportedly asked the minister to go meet the President in person and apologise to him. Others have rejected the idea and asked Makuei to resign.

This is not the first time Minister Makuei and President Kiir have fallen out.

In 2015, Makuei walked out of an official function at which the president was due to sign the peace agreement, saying the deal should not be signed if the reservations held by the government on the agreement were not addressed.

(ST)

  • 7 May 23:02, by Kuch

    Mr. Salva Kiir knows pretty well the problem of Murle. The Bor Dinka has for a very long time ignored these Murle wretches lawlessness. Even when Kuol Manyang was the governor of Jonglei state, the Bor youth Dinkas were heavily disarmed. But when it turns to Murles youths, the UNIMISS and the NGOs were screaming at the top of their dirty lungs that the Murles were being targeted simply because>>>

    repondre message

    • 7 May 23:09, by Kuch

      they were minorities, which is simply rubbish. Mr. President, you remember, you created the Boma state without even consulting the Bor Dinka community. But the Bor Dinka just took it at the chin and work for the greater good of the country. The word "Pi-bor" means water from Bor by the Anuaks and also Machabol. The Murles came from Southern ethiopia in 1920th>>>

      repondre message

      • 7 May 23:15, by Kuch

        But we welcome them as South Sudanese like everybody else, but their lawlessness has been a big pain in the Bor Dinka asses for a long time. The Murles are always implored to stop their stealing of other people cattle and kidnapping babies, but they just don’t want heed any call for peaceful co-existent. So what are the Bor Dinkas supposed to do rollover and give their cattle like the Anyuaks>>>

        repondre message

        • 7 May 23:21, by Kuch

          peaceful ways of dealing with these wretches? That is not gona happen. Why is the Bor Dinka the only to blame and a accused to have used the state arms? Where do the Murles get their weapons from? I am here in Ayod, but no one has given arms to Bor youths any weapons or any army joining the attack on the Murles. But to be honest, the Murles are playing games. They must either accept peaceful>>>

          repondre message

          • 7 May 23:28, by Kuch

            co-existent and stop their barbaric way of lives of stealing other people’s cattle and babies. Otherwise, they must leave Pibor and move back to Southern ethiopia and then they can be bring their raid from Southern ethiopia. What do the wretches still want? They have been given their damn own state, a land that belongs to Bor Dinka?

            repondre message

            • 7 May 23:40, by Kuch

              For Mr. Makuei’s stance on the then so-called CPA II, only a fool would blame Mr. Makuei, it was nothing to do with South Sudan and the South Sudanese people’s peace. But a hand over of South Sudan to the US, the UK, Norway, the UN, NGOs and the the so-called IGAD-PLUS (Nigeria, South Africa, Chad, Rwanda and the real IGAD countries). Mr. Makuei can well resign>>>

              repondre message

              • 7 May 23:46, by Kuch

                This bullshit of always accusing to be the ones that have hold the high standards while other communities are killing our people in cold blood isn’t going to be entertained. Riek Machar came and killed a lot of innocent people in Bor in 2013 after his failed coup attempt for the second time, but the so-called NGOs, the UN and the Nuers haven’t said sorry to Bor Dinka>>>

                repondre message

                • 7 May 23:52, by Kuch

                  some Equatorain goons have targeting the innocent Dinkas in central Equatoria, but the NGOs only blame the government. Hey Mr. Salva Kiir. Not all Dinkas are benefiting from the government and the innocent Dinkas are being bullied by the enemies of peace in South Sudan. Mr. President, the UN, the UNIMISS and the NGOs are the ones destroying our country>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 7 May 23:57, by Kuch

                    The will be no peace in our country Mr. president unless we get rid of the damn, UN, UNIMISS and some of these creepy NGOs. The UN, UNIMISS and the NGOs are the rebels backers these days. They don’t even conceal their actions anymore. Let us bomb the damn UNIMISS and everything that is connected to corporate America and British people out of our country and be done with it>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 8 May 00:02, by Kuch

                      The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs and some of their criminals in between want to take make our country like Eastern Congo. They want to make our country as unstable as possible and then they can loot our resources amidst the chaos like Eastern Congo. Has anyone seen the so-called UN peacekeeping troops ever left Eastern Congo since 1960th? No>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 8 May 00:07, by Kuch

                        Mr. President, the US, the UK, the UN and their NGOs have taken our country and our people’s hostage. The US, the UK, the UN and the NGOs are the ones who want to be included in the governance of our country. They have been using their Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Majak Agoot, Rebecca Nyandeng and Thomas Cirillo as their bargaining chips to be welcomed into our country to come and loot it>>

                        repondre message

                        • 8 May 00:13, by Kuch

                          Mr. president, the UN, UNIMISS and many the creepy NGOs are our enemies and we are not going to have peace in our country as long as we keep the UN, UNIMISS and some of their sleazy NGOs. Let us get rid of the UN and the UNIMISS, they are not here for peacekeeping but occupation forces. The US, the UK, France have been using the UN, humanitarian aid, peacekeeping and human rights rubbish as their>

                          repondre message

                          • 8 May 00:19, by Kuch

                            neo-colonialism tools. Some of us won’t allow the present of the damn UNIMISS and everything that is connected to corporate America, the British and some of their criminals in between here in our country, never ever. The evils have killed our country through their Riek Machar proxy purposelessly to be welcomed into our country to come and plunder it like they are now doing in CAR, Libya or Iraq>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 8 May 00:26, by Kuch

                              The US was given first priority to come and invest in our country right after our independence but refused, instead, the US chose to Geo-politically football play our country and our people against China. The US, the UK, the UN and their NGOs want to play our country like their West and East Germany and hope they can re-unite us with our arch enemy—the cloned arab North Sudan>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 8 May 00:29, by Kuch

                                something that is not going to happen even in million years. Anyway, l am out of topic, but all these things are inter-related. Above all, we need to get rid of the damn UNIMISS and some creepy NGOs otherwise, our country will be at endless wars.

                                repondre message

                          • 8 May 00:46, by Loch-ley Gajiok

                            Why defecating too much on the website yaa Mr.Kuch? Go to the toilet and relieve yourself if what is happening between bor and Bahr gazell dinkas is giving you diarrhoea.

                            repondre message

        • 8 May 00:05, by john akeen

          Mr. Kuch
          you’re right about that, that is exactly what Murle people do, they kept on kidnapping Nuer’s & Dinka Bor babies & stealing their Cattles for many years that’s why in 2012 Nuer peoples they got to their land to teach them a leasen, Nuer’s people they were gonna wipe them off from SS, but the only thing that save them is run away, all of this is an old story, people need to change

          repondre message

Comment on this article



