Death toll from Juba-Bor road attack rises to 30

May 6, 2017 (JUBA) – The number of people killed in Friday’s attack on the road between South Sudan capital, Juba and the northeastern town of Bor has risen to 30.

A overturned truck on the Juba-Bor road, which has become almost impassable as a result of the rainy season and its poor condition (ST)

The attack occurred about 150km from Juba.

“There was no [telephone] network in Bor and people traveling from Juba never heard that tragic news and fell in the ambush,” said Awan Deng, who lost a relative.

According to multiple sources, 15 bodies were found late on Friday and three more bodies on Saturday. Five people were injured and five others, all men, are missing.

“We were in the same car and when the vehicle was strayed with bullets, I and five other people escaped, only to realize that some children were left in the car. I came back to help the children and fortunately, some soldiers just arrived and the attackers ran away,” narrated John Madang, a survivor.

Although the actual identities of the attackers remain unknown, survivors blamed Mundari tribesmen who inhabit the area. Others pointed fingers at Murle gunmen.

A police officer in Gameza, the center along Juba—Bor highway, said armed youth from Bor community revenged on the Mundari villages.

“Bor [armed youths] have burnt several villages including Gameza town and Safari,” said the officer, requesting to remain anonymous.

In 2009, clashes between Dinka Bor and the Mundari saw dozens killed and thousands displaced, amid calls for calm from Terekeka county and Jonglei state officials.

(ST)