Nikki R. Haley, United States Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on 7 February 2017 (UN Photo)

May 6, 2017 (NEW YORK) – The United Nations Security Council has "strongly" condemned the 3 May attack on its mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), calling on all parties to immediately adhere to the permanent ceasefire called for in the August 2015 peace deal.

According to UNMISS, between 11 pm and midnight on 3 May, the mission’s temporary operating base in Leer town in the former Unity State came under small-arms attack from the direction of the nearby government-held town.

Peacekeepers’ quick defensive action secured the safety of all of the internally displaced people who had sought UN protection adjacent to the base, said UNMISS.

“The members of the Security Council recalled that individuals who, directly or indirectly, engage in attacks against United Nations missions, international security presence, or other peacekeeping operations, or humanitarian personnel, may be designated for targeted sanctions,” the 15-member body said in a 6 May statement.

The Council members, however, expressed appreciation for the actions taken by UNMISS peacekeepers to repel the 3 May attack, further condemned the continued violence committed by all parties, including the ongoing military offensives, and called for the removal of all obstacles to the delivery of lifesaving humanitarian assistance.

The U.N human rights chief had earlier, also appealed to the Government of South Sudan to halt any further military offensives towards Aburoc in the Upper Nile region.

Despite the August 2015 peace deal, South Sudan has witnessed renewed clashes between forces loyal to South Sudan President Salva Kiir and the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) backing the country’s First Vice-President Riek Machar.

Violence has caused a rise in the number of displaced people into its bases, while thousands have fled to neighbouring Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia and Kenya.

Up to 50, 000 civilians in South Sudan’s oil-producing Upper Nile region are at imminent risk of human rights violations as government troops close in, the U.N High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein warned Thursday.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 May 05:43, by Kuch

    What do these Americans bitches really think they are to our country and our people? For last three years, there was a slut called Samantha Power who had used that damn UNSC club to bully our country and our people as if our country is a US over sea’s protectorate with her other evils from the UK and France. And here is another American bitch tying to be yet another bitchy on our country and our>>

    repondre message

    • 7 May 05:48, by Kuch

      people. Really, was this damn UNSC and its so-called peacekeeping business bullshits created for our country and our people? Where was this so-called UNSC and its peacekeeping nonsense when the North Sudan used to bombard us for over 20 years? We keep informing the evils that their love affair with our country and our people has gone too far and what the US, the UK, their UN and their NGOs are>>>

      repondre message

      • 7 May 05:53, by Kuch

        desperately shopping in our country, they are going to get it with a bucket full of it. Do the evils think our grand-grand fathers, our fathers and our own selves fought our interdependence only to recolonized by the evil corporate America, the UK, the UN and their NGOs on the disguise of their damn humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping and their so-called human right scams?>>>

        repondre message

        • 7 May 05:58, by Kuch

          We keep telling some of our fools that the evil white Americans, English people and their evil juus are like Arabs, they will not leave our country alone without bloods. The damn UNIMISS here in our country is an occupying force just like in Eastern Congo and they will keep creating wars after wars just like in Eastern Congo and then our country will looted amidst these wars>>>

          repondre message

          • 7 May 06:05, by Kuch

            Have some of our fools who want the present of these evils in our country ever seen the UN peacekeeping ever Eastern Congo since 1960th? Absolutely not? Wherever these are countries with resources, the US and West create wars in their countries such as now in our country and then send their damn mercenaries into those countries in the name of UN peacekeeping when in truth, they are occupying force

            repondre message

            • 7 May 06:10, by Kuch

              to protect the resources of those for the US and the European industries. And the people who pay for these mercenaries (so-called peacekeeping forces) are not even the US or European tax payers, but the Wall streets, London, Paris etc banking cartels. When are our foolish politicians going to learn that our country is being recolonized by evil white Americans, British people and their evil juus>>>

              repondre message

              • 7 May 06:15, by Kuch

                Fellows, some of us who were against the deployment of this damn UNIMSS right after our independence and were curtly rebuked that we were little boys with attitude towards white people are seething with an absolute anger with how the US, the UK, their UN and their NGOs have become the main opposition in our country. We can’t stand the present of the evil white Americans, English people>>>

                repondre message

                • 7 May 06:18, by Kuch

                  their evil juus and some of their criminals in between in our country through this dirty UN intrigues of theirs. The government of South Sudan must do something about the present of the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus and some of their criminals in between in our country. We are going harm the evils fellows>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 7 May 06:23, by Kuch

                    Fellows, l repeat again, what the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs and some of their criminals are desperately shopping for in our country and against our people is not going to end every well, trust me. And some of our people who like to work for these evils in their damn so-called UN compounds in our country must think about quoiting those jobs because we are going to get>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 7 May 06:25, by Kuch

                      rid of the evils out of our country by force if they leave our country in peace. Who says we want foreign occupiers in our country? Who really says?

                      repondre message

Comment on this article



