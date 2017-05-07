 
 
 
South Sudan army denies attacking U.N peacekeeping base

Chinese peacekeepers of UNMISS, patrol outside the premises of the UN Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Juba on October 4, 2016. (Albert Gonzalez Farran/AFP Photo)

May 6, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan has denied reports that its soldiers attacked a United Nations peacekeeping base in Leer, a town in former Unity state.

The army spokesman, Col. Santo Domic Chol claimed the military was yet to receive formal complaints from anyone claiming to have been assaulted.

“Our forces did not any attack any U.N facility. That is not part of our culture. it is not part of our operations. We do not have a problem with the United Nations and therefore not wise to just feed the public with incident which has not been fully investigated and proved to have carried out by our forces”, he said on Saturday.

The official was reacting to the Security Council’s condemnation of the attack, which reportedly came from the direction of a government-held territory in Leer.

Members of the Security Council, in a statement, strongly condemned the attack on its South Sudan mission (UNMISS) in Leer. The incident took place on the 3 May.

The Council expressed appreciation for the actions taken by UNMISS peacekeepers to repel the attack, pointing out that individuals, who, directly or indirectly, engage in attacks against U.N missions, international security presence, or other peacekeeping operations, or humanitarian personnel, may be designated for targeted sanctions.

“The members of the Security Council further condemned the continued violence committed by all parties in South Sudan, including the ongoing military offensives, and called on all parties to immediately adhere to the permanent ceasefire as called for in the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan and to remove all obstacles to delivery of lifesaving humanitarian assistance," partly reads the statement.

Relations between South Sudan government and the world body soured when conflict erupted in the young nation in mid-December 2013, forcing thousands of unarmed civilians to seek protection various camps and compounds manned by the U.N from the fighting. The government accused U.N of sheltering rebels inside its bases.

A January 2014 incident in which UNMISS barred the country’s information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth from entering its base in Jonglei after his bodyguards were found in possession of weapons worsened ties between government and the U.N.

However, in events that followed, President Salva Kiir accused the world body of seeking to take over the war-torn nation, reinforcing speculations by members of his government that U.N mission in the country may have pushed his main political rival, Riek Machar, to rise up against him. The president later retracted his accusations.

(ST)

  • 7 May 06:51, by Sunday Junup

    Santo,
    That is a result of relying on Militia. Please we national army which can differentiate good from bad. Denying will never solve your problem make sure those UNMISS have a lot of equipment and evidence to proof it to you if you wanted. It is not like your thugs whom rely on naked eyes.

  • 7 May 06:53, by Kuch

    The UN is just tasting the water, but it knows. It is going to bomb out of our country if the devil doesn’t take out its damn mercenaries out of our country in peace. The UN, the UNIMISS and the NGOs have now become the main rebels and oppositions to the government of South Sudan. Who is really fighting the government of South Sudan if not some bandits and the UN, UNIMISS and the NGOs have become>

    • 7 May 06:59, by Kuch

      the spokesmen for these bandits/militias. See how the New Zealander’s criminals called David Shearer told that damn UNSC in New York a few days ago that a peace need to be "resuscitated" the exacted word that was used by their Riek Machar puppet/stooge last year!. The US, the UK, the UN and the NGOs are the ones who want to be included in the governance of our country>>>

      • 7 May 07:06, by Kuch

        and that is why they keep repeating their so-called "inclusive government" in our country. Really, what do these evils really think they are to our country and our people? This David Shearer must be very extra careful. The fool would be dead if he doesn’t know. This is South Sudan, here in South Sudan, we don’t give a damn about an evil white man nobody to come & be bossing and dictating us.

