South Sudan sets to swear-in national dialogue committee members

President Salva Kiir, centre, arrives at the John Garang Masoleum in Juba, Sudan, Friday, April 27, 2012, (AP Photo)
May 6, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government under President Salva Kiir will on Monday swear in members of the national dialogue committee. Officials hope the initiative would be a step towards a lasting solution to end a deadly conflict and permit discussions for reforms and multi-party democracy.

In an announcement on the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) TV on Saturday, President Kiir has called on members of the National Dialogue Steering committee, including the Secretariat to attend the swearing-in ceremony on Monday 8th May at 10 A.M.

The announcements follow a presidential order rebranding National Steering committee made up of more than 109 members with representatives of the neighbouring Countries.

It is not yet clear whether all the members of the National Steering committee will attend the widely publicised function. Key opposition figures who are appointed without prior consultation, including Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior and Kosti Manibe, have turned down their appointments, citing the need for confidence-building measures, including the end of hostilities and the involvement African Union and United Nations.

Presidential Advisor Tor Deng Mawien on decentralisation and intergovernmental linkage told Sudan Tribune on Saturday that the dialogue would be an opportunity for all the parties to hold frank discussions on how to end the conflict in the country.

"We are going to hold a comprehensive national dialogue during which we will announce South Sudan’s transition towards a multi-party democratic state in which everyone will be equal and able to participate in the building of the nation’s future,” said Mawien.

Delegates, he said are expected to include civil society, women groups, youth, political parties and representatives from international organisations and observers from countries in the region.

The delegates would be invited to discuss a whole bundle of reforms and would encourage experts to present during the dialogue analytical reports to support the reform project and the national dialogue.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

