10 people killed on S. Sudan's Juba-Bor road

Buses and cars stuck on the Juba-Bor road at Malualchat. May 2, 2011 (ST)
May 5, 2017 (JUBA) - Ten people, including three children and five women, have been killed in an ambush on a passengers’ car on Juba- Bor road on Friday, relatives and officials said.

Armed robberies are common on South Sudan highways. Rebels and gunmen are allegedly responsible for these criminal attacks. The bloody attack on Juba-Bor road occurred near Gameza, a centre in Terekeke State at some 120km from Juba.

"Three children died as well as five women and two men. The driver was shot and killed instantly and the gunmen then killed passengers," a witness who was travelling in another car told Sudan Tribune late on Friday.

Three people survived in the ill-fated vehicle. The survivors are said to be one woman and two children. The Land Cruiser hardtop was travelling to Bor from Juba.

Jonglei state information Minister Akech Dengdit confirmed the ambush but declined to discuss further details.

Dengdit said police is still investigating the incident.

Other sources told Sudan Tribune that tension has been rising between Murdari and Dinka Bor in recent days after two people from both sides were killed in unclear circumstances. It is not clear which side started the fight.

Hundreds of people and thousands displaced during armed clashes between the two ethnics in 2009. Also, it led to close the Bor-Juba road which is crucial to supply Bor with essential food commodities imported from neighbouring countries.

(ST)

  • 6 May 07:54, by Eastern

    From the north of the country to the south; and from the east to the west, various South Sudanese communities are embroiled in disputes with the dinkas. What’s the problem really?

    • 6 May 08:26, by Eyez

      It’s only going to get worst, as long as Kiir, the Mathiang Anyoors and their handlers the JCE are not rounded up and put on a leash, there will be ambushes and burning on the roads.

      I don’t condone the killing of any children, but the government has set a very dangerous precedent by killing women and children across countless villages, which makes others justify such actions as a retaliation.
  • 6 May 08:59, by Makana Abuk

    What the hell is going on really? You folks will one day say, "Sir forgive us for we were not knowing". Why should you killed innocent poor travelers? Attack government garrison if you are a real fighter. Cowardice act.

    • 6 May 09:13, by Eastern

      Makana Abuk,

      It is wartime not travel time! Let Kiir start using military convoys the way Sadiq el Mahdi and Omar Bashir did during the war he waged against their governments. South Sudanese should be in UN PoCs and refugee camps in neighbouring countries...!

  • 6 May 09:56, by Sunday Junup

    Still Kiir us happy and belief peace is still running what a mess. Children and women are the target now. God forgive us I don’t want children and woman to be targe. Kirr, step aside and give peace a chances

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

