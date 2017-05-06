

May 5, 2017 (JUBA) - Ten people, including three children and five women, have been killed in an ambush on a passengers’ car on Juba- Bor road on Friday, relatives and officials said.

Armed robberies are common on South Sudan highways. Rebels and gunmen are allegedly responsible for these criminal attacks. The bloody attack on Juba-Bor road occurred near Gameza, a centre in Terekeke State at some 120km from Juba.

"Three children died as well as five women and two men. The driver was shot and killed instantly and the gunmen then killed passengers," a witness who was travelling in another car told Sudan Tribune late on Friday.

Three people survived in the ill-fated vehicle. The survivors are said to be one woman and two children. The Land Cruiser hardtop was travelling to Bor from Juba.

Jonglei state information Minister Akech Dengdit confirmed the ambush but declined to discuss further details.

Dengdit said police is still investigating the incident.

Other sources told Sudan Tribune that tension has been rising between Murdari and Dinka Bor in recent days after two people from both sides were killed in unclear circumstances. It is not clear which side started the fight.

Hundreds of people and thousands displaced during armed clashes between the two ethnics in 2009. Also, it led to close the Bor-Juba road which is crucial to supply Bor with essential food commodities imported from neighbouring countries.

(ST)