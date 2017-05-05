Sudan’s PCP differences resurface over participation in government

May 5, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sharp differences have emerged within the opposition Popular Congress Party (PCP) over its participation in the upcoming government after the National Assembly dropped constitutional amendments pertaining to freedoms and the security apparatus.

Popular Congress Party (PCP) Political secretary Kamal Omer (Photo SUNA)

Last month, the PCP of the late Islamic leader Hassan al-Turabi expressed disappointment on the approval of constitutional amendments without restraining the powers of the security apparatus saying the parliament move has trashed the recommendations of the national dialogue conference.

However, last Wednesday the party decided to join the government of national concord and handed over the Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih names of its candidates for the government posts.

PCP political secretary Kamal Omer told Sudan Tribune on Friday that he declined to accept his nomination for the membership of the National Assembly, saying the decision to take part in the upcoming government is inconsistent with the party’s declared stance and his personal conviction regarding the issue of freedoms.

Omer added that he also resigned from his post as PCP political secretary, saying he wouldn’t betray the teachings of the late leader Hassan al-Turabi who he described as the “Imam of Freedoms”.

“I wouldn’t hold any government or party post and my stance reflects the real position of the PCP,” he said.

Omer ruled out that the PCP could split following the recent resignations, saying the party is coherent.

“We only demand to correct the path of party… now the PCP has no institutions … it only has a secretary general who controls all decisions,” said Omer.

Last month, PCP has elected Ali al-Hag Mohamed as Secretary General succeeding Ibrahim al-Sanousi who hold the post for a transitional period following the death of the party founder Hassan al-Turabi in March 2016.

Observers say Omer who was a close aide to the late al-Turabi does not have the same closeness with the new secretary-general.

Sudan Tribune learnt that Sharaf al-Din Bannaga who was also nominated by the PCP for the National Assembly membership has declined to accept the party proposal.

It is noteworthy that the PCP had earlier linked its participation in the upcoming government to the approval of the constitutional amendments pertaining to the “Freedoms Document” which was recommended by the national dialogue.

The PCP splinted from the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) since 1999, and joined the opposition ranks since that time but it supported the national dialogue process declared by al-Bashir in 2014 and participated in all its forums.

(ST)