 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 5 May 2017

Sudan’s PCP differences resurface over participation in government

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 5, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sharp differences have emerged within the opposition Popular Congress Party (PCP) over its participation in the upcoming government after the National Assembly dropped constitutional amendments pertaining to freedoms and the security apparatus.

JPEG - 89.2 kb
Popular Congress Party (PCP) Political secretary Kamal Omer (Photo SUNA)

Last month, the PCP of the late Islamic leader Hassan al-Turabi expressed disappointment on the approval of constitutional amendments without restraining the powers of the security apparatus saying the parliament move has trashed the recommendations of the national dialogue conference.

However, last Wednesday the party decided to join the government of national concord and handed over the Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih names of its candidates for the government posts.

PCP political secretary Kamal Omer told Sudan Tribune on Friday that he declined to accept his nomination for the membership of the National Assembly, saying the decision to take part in the upcoming government is inconsistent with the party’s declared stance and his personal conviction regarding the issue of freedoms.

Omer added that he also resigned from his post as PCP political secretary, saying he wouldn’t betray the teachings of the late leader Hassan al-Turabi who he described as the “Imam of Freedoms”.

“I wouldn’t hold any government or party post and my stance reflects the real position of the PCP,” he said.

Omer ruled out that the PCP could split following the recent resignations, saying the party is coherent.

“We only demand to correct the path of party… now the PCP has no institutions … it only has a secretary general who controls all decisions,” said Omer.

Last month, PCP has elected Ali al-Hag Mohamed as Secretary General succeeding Ibrahim al-Sanousi who hold the post for a transitional period following the death of the party founder Hassan al-Turabi in March 2016.

Observers say Omer who was a close aide to the late al-Turabi does not have the same closeness with the new secretary-general.

Sudan Tribune learnt that Sharaf al-Din Bannaga who was also nominated by the PCP for the National Assembly membership has declined to accept the party proposal.

It is noteworthy that the PCP had earlier linked its participation in the upcoming government to the approval of the constitutional amendments pertaining to the “Freedoms Document” which was recommended by the national dialogue.

The PCP splinted from the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) since 1999, and joined the opposition ranks since that time but it supported the national dialogue process declared by al-Bashir in 2014 and participated in all its forums.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)

What are the South Sudanese neighbours stakes??? 2017-05-02 06:34:26 By Steve Paterno South Sudan is a country in turmoil, undergoing a transitional transformation. As such, the world and most importantly, its neighbours put it under the radar and eying for their (...)

Darfur, the most ‘successful’ genocide in a century 2017-04-21 23:16:47 By Eric Reeves The Darfur region of western Sudan has been recognized since 2004 as the site of genocide since 2004 by dozens of political officials and bodies (including the U.S. Congress and (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.