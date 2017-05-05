South Sudan elevates Buay to deputy head of mission in United States

May 5, 2017 (JUBA)- The ministry of foreign affairs in South Sudan has elevated Gordon Buay; a former political dissident turned a diehard supporter of President Salva Kiir, to a deputy head of its diplomatic mission in the United States.

President Salva Kiir moved Gordon Buay through a republican order in 2014 to a second grade ambassadorial position after previously appointing him as third grade ambassador in fulfillment of the terms of the agreement which the government signed with a collection of armed groups that responded to a presidential amnesty in 2012, after agreeing to lay down their arms and abandon rebellion in several parts of the country, including Unity, Upper Nile and Jonglei states.

Buay, according to a letter dated April 2017, notifies him of his new assignment as the Deputy Head of Mission with effect May 1, 2017.

The letter of assignment seen by Sudan Tribune bears the signature of Lumumba Makelele Nyajok, Acting undersecretary at the ministry of foreign affairs.

The acting asks Buay to accept the appointment with assurances for support.

