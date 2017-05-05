 
 
 
Friday 5 May 2017

South Sudan army captures rebel headquarters in Raja: minister

Sudanese Peoples Liberation Army (SPLA) soldiers singing pro-war song (AFP file photo)

May 5, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese army (SPLA) said Friday its forces have captured the headquarters of the opposition SPLM-IO fighters, allied to the exiled former First Vice President, Riek Machar, reversing all gains rebels made in the past months.

Lol State Minister of Agriculture Angok Achuol Barjok told Sudan Tribune on Friday that government forces have regained control of Dollo, some 20 miles west of Raja town, the administrative headquarters of Lol state.

The new military gains in favour of the government have tilted a previous significant push by armed opposition fighters to gain a strong foothold in the area.

“I would like to congratulate our gallant SPLA forces for the job well done. They have done well when they captured and destroyed the headquarters of the rebels in a place called Dollo. Now this place is under control of our forces," said Minister Barjok.

He further added that it was a joint operation including Divisions Five and Three under the command of Col. Albino Akol Mayuol and his Deputy Operation Commander Col James Riek Par under Supervision of H. E. Maj Gen Rizik Zachariah Hassan Governor of Lol State.

The SPLM-IO spokesperson was not reachable for comment.

The minister said the government was still pursuing armed fighters until where their legs would stop.

“The resting point will be determined by their legs and this is where they will stop with our forces. They are giving them a hot pursuit,” he added.

(ST)

Comment on this article



