 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 5 May 2017

S. Sudanese rebels claim capture of Tonga town

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 4, 2017 (PAGAK) - South Sudanese rebels have captured Tonga, a strategic town in the northern Upper Nile state, its military spokesperson, William Gatjiath Deng said Thursday.

PNG - 70.8 kb
The map of Upper Nile state

The armed opposition, in a statement, claimed dozens of ammunitions were seized on Thursday after clashes between the government forces and armed opposition allied to Riek Machar.

Fighting reportedly took place under the command of the division seven commanders, Maj. General Simon Duoth Deng and Aguelek forces under sector one commander, Lt. Gen Johnson Olony.

He said the attack on Tonga was in response to the SPLA aggression.

“In the operation, the brave SPLA-IO forces captured the following equipment’s, One Tanks, T-(55), One Wolit, Three military Land Cruisers (2) mounted with 12.7 and (1) mounted with 14.5, One Worrol mounted with 14 (4) Barrels, two (2) 120 mm, One D.30, One BM-40 Barrels, Ninety-one PKM and Two hundred and fifty five (255) AKM-47,” said Gatjiath in the statement.

He claimed 181 soldiers from the government perished in the attack, adding that they continued pursuing them toward Weipanyikang.

The rebel official further said a separate fighting erupted on Thursday in Mangok area, claiming the armed opposition forces of division five allegedly killed 43 government soldiers, destroying a tanker.

Gatjiath said Guelguk, which is under the government forces has allegedly been surrounded and that their forces will storm it anytime.

He said another fighting took place on Wednesday in Unity state’s southern town of Leer in which he accused pro-government forces of carrying out offensives against territories held by opposition forces.

“They sent out their forces to Thonyor in order to terrify the civilians at the humanitarian base, but SPLA-IO forces repulsed the attackers to Pilieny,” he said.

Fighting intensified between South Sudan’s main rival forces last week in Kodok and Buroc in the west bank of the Nile in Malakal town, leaving nearly 50,000 at risk of danger, the United Nations said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 May 08:58, by Paul Ongee

    "True lies" based on de movie of Arnold Schwergnegger, de former Governor of California/USA. What next? Another lie. We’re ready for Riek’s pursuit of military approach since he declared war on de government in Khartoum last September 2016. The issue with rebels is when Khartoum threatens to cut supplies they struggle to create skirmishes to lie later that they captured a town along the N-S border

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)

What are the South Sudanese neighbours stakes??? 2017-05-02 06:34:26 By Steve Paterno South Sudan is a country in turmoil, undergoing a transitional transformation. As such, the world and most importantly, its neighbours put it under the radar and eying for their (...)

Darfur, the most ‘successful’ genocide in a century 2017-04-21 23:16:47 By Eric Reeves The Darfur region of western Sudan has been recognized since 2004 as the site of genocide since 2004 by dozens of political officials and bodies (including the U.S. Congress and (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.