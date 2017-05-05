 
 
 
U.N chief condemns attack on South Sudan base

May 4, 2017 (LEER) – The head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), David Shearer has “strongly” condemned an attack on its base in the war-torn nation, saying it was carried out in disregard of lives of civilians as well as that of humanitarian workers.

JPEG - 96.8 kb
David Shearer (UN photo)

According to the world body, its mission’s Temporary Operating Base (TOB) in Leer town in the former Unity state came under small arms attack from the direction of the nearby government-held town on Wednesday between 11pm and midnight.

The Ghanaian company of UNMISS peacekeeping forces based there quickly and robustly returned fire, deterring the attack, it said.

“They reacted in the best possible manner, according to the true spirit of peacekeeping. Their quick defensive action secured the safety of all of the internally displaced people who had sought UN protection adjacent to the base,” said Shearer, in praise of Ghanaian forces for successfully repelling the attack on their base.

“We strongly condemn the attack, and call on all parties to the conflict to respect the sanctity of UN premises,” he added.

There were no UNMISS or other casualties within the base from the attack, the world body stressed in its statement on the incident.

“We are here to protect and support the people of South Sudan. The base is located at Leer for that reason. The people are hungry and deprived as the result of the famine. However, it is clear the attackers have no consideration for their plight, given those who most desperately need help will suffer more because of a likely resulting delay of humanitarian aid,” further stated the U.N chief.

Although the U.N said it is probing the incident, there is reportedly no confirmation of which party to the conflict carried out the attack.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever outbreak of violence since December 2013.

(ST)

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

