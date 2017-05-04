 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 4 May 2017

S. Sudan: Media body condemns suspension of Al-Jazeera

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 3, 2017 (JUBA) - Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned the decision by South Sudan’s Media Authority to suspend, until further notice, activities of Al-Jazeera English bureau.

JPEG - 51.3 kb
Information minister Michael Makuei Lueth (R) speaks at a media forum as presidential press secretary Ateny Wek Ateny looks on in Juba on 7 September 2014 (ST)

The media body issued the directive in a letter dated 1 May, 2017.

According to the media authority order, Al-Jazeera bureau’s staffs have been banned from covering anything to do with South Sudan.

The ban reportedly follows a series of Al-Jazeera reports about the ongoing clashes between government forces and rebel troops, in which it was reported that several innocent civilians had been displaced by fighting in Kajo-Keji, a county in South Sudan.

“Its [Al-Jazeera] references to the significant losses sustained by the government forces in the course of this fighting seem to upset the authorities,” RSF said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The media body described the closure of Al-Jazeera bureau in Juba as “an attack on media pluralism and the freedom to inform”.

In recent months, however, increasing reports of harassment faced by journalists in South Sudan have raised concerns that South Sudan is reneging on the basic freedoms its authorities promised the population when the country seceded from Sudan in July 2011.

Also, South Sudan government’s failure to pass legislation protecting the media has increased concerns about the state of press freedom.

For instance, when conflict broke out in South Sudan in December 2013, authorities warned the media fraternity against reporting about rebels. In some incidents, the country’s security forces would march into newspaper offices and demand that a copy to be re-written.

War-torn South Sudan, according to RSF’s World Press Freedom Index, has fallen 30 places since the start of the civil war and has been ranked 145th out of 180 countries surveyed in the 2017 Index.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 4 May 07:34, by Frak Cho

    Al-Jazeera is not impartial body.

    repondre message

    • 4 May 08:02, by Dinka Aliap Chawul

      They journalists or free lance journalists working 4 AJ needs to be terminated.they are playing with dignity of South Sudanese people.and after all they are an Arab Organizations working for for an Arab cause of which during our seperations Iran and Qatar were vehemently opposed to an independent S.Sudan.

      repondre message

  • 4 May 10:19, by Dengda

    Nothing good for media will come out from the ministry lead by Micheal Makuei Lueth. He born dictator amd anti-media. Al-jazeera is profession corporate media worldwide, if South Sudan claim it conduct is unprofessional, this proved the brutality of government toward media and journalist are, government want to cover up their dirty work and crime it committed for fear of accountability.

    repondre message

  • 4 May 11:01, by Sunday Junup

    If Aljazeera is impartial then you (Dinka) needs only Gurtong to run media in our country.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)

What are the South Sudanese neighbours stakes??? 2017-05-02 06:34:26 By Steve Paterno South Sudan is a country in turmoil, undergoing a transitional transformation. As such, the world and most importantly, its neighbours put it under the radar and eying for their (...)

Darfur, the most ‘successful’ genocide in a century 2017-04-21 23:16:47 By Eric Reeves The Darfur region of western Sudan has been recognized since 2004 as the site of genocide since 2004 by dozens of political officials and bodies (including the U.S. Congress and (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.