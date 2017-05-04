May 3, 2017 (OTTAWA/JUBA) - The Canadian government should consider increasing its contribution to the ongoing peacekeeping operation in war-torn South Sudan as it faces catastrophic famine, the Canadian Ambassador to South Sudan, Alan Hamson said.

A UNMISS-supplied photo shows peacekeepers extracting civilians in Bentiu, the capital of South Sudan’s oil rich Unity state, following the eruption of ethnically motivated violence

The ambassador made these remarks as representatives of three of Canada’s largest religious denominations issued a public letter to Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau on Monday, urging the government to increase humanitarian assistance funding to the East African nation.

"It’s a very important mission and something worth considering,” Hamson told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Tuesday.

In February, three United Nations agencies declared famine in parts of the young nation, warning that nearly 5 million will face starvation.

The Canadian ambassador said the famine expected to threaten lives of 5.5 million South Sudanese by July this year was "man-made."

Canada, currently, has a contingent of 10 soldiers serving on the ground as advisers to the U.N mission to South Sudan (UNMISS).

In 2016, Canada’s ruling Liberals reportedly announced they would commit $450 million to peace operations and up to 600 troops and 150 police officers to various peace support missions worldwide.

Conflict broke out in South Sudan in December 2013 when loyal to President Salva Kiir and those allied to former Vice-President Riek Machar clashed, killing tens of thousands and displacing millions.

In March this year, Global Affairs Canada announced it would provide $36.9 million in humanitarian assistance to South Sudan.

Meanwhile, the head of media for Oxfam in Canada said the latter should not only ramp up funding but use the upcoming G-7 meeting in Italy as an opportunity to press other world leaders to commit to greater humanitarian funding for South Sudan.

"Ultimately, the only thing that will allow South Sudanese people to go home and resume their lives is peace. We need to see an end to the conflict," said Melanie Gallant.

More troops would be especially welcome, given the scale of the conflict and the horrendous level of rape and sexual violence women and girls are facing in camps for internally displaced people within South Sudan, added Gallant.

(ST)