U.S. provides $95 million in food assistance to Sudan in 2017

A man waits to receive food provided by the WFP during a visit by a EU delegation, at an IDP camp in Azaza, east of Ad Damazin, Blue Nile state, October 21, 2015. (Photo Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters)

May 3, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The United States has contributed over $95 million in emergency food assistance in 2017, through the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and other implementing partners in Sudan, said the U.S. embassy in Khartoum.

In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune, the U.S. embassy said: “This assistance helps to feed more than 2.5 million people in Sudan annually, internally displaced persons, refugees, host communities, and other food insecure populations”.

The statement pointed that the “United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), with the WFP, in mid-April 2017 welcomed the arrival of the third shipment of urgently needed food assistance for Sudan”.

“The Liberty Glory maritime vessel arrived in Port Sudan on April 16, 2017, to deliver 47,500 metric tonnes of emergency food to support Sudanese families facing food insecurity, including those displaced by conflict, as well as vulnerable South Sudanese refugees in Sudan,” read the statement.

USAID Mission Director in Sudan Jeffrey Ashley said they are pleased with their strong partnership with WFP “which enables us to assist those in need of critical food assistance, especially in Darfur”, pointing that his agency also provides food assistance to South Sudanese refugees in Sudan.

It pointed out that the “food arrives at a time of dire humanitarian need across the region”, saying an estimated 4.8 million Sudanese people require humanitarian assistance, and two million children are acutely malnourished.

“An estimated 400,000 South Sudanese refugees have fled into Sudan seeking shelter, further increasing humanitarian needs,” it added.

The statement further said the U.S. has “long been a major supporter of the Sudanese people and continues to work to address critical food and nutrition needs for vulnerable populations,” stressing it would remain deeply committed to the Sudanese people.

(ST)

