Diasporas groups in Kenya calls for peace re-negotiation

May 3, 2017 (NAIROBI) – The South Sudanese diaspora civil society coalition has called for the resuscitation of the 2015 peace agreement, urging the peace grantors to bring together both sides for a politically meaningful gathering to discuss the way forward after the three-year conflict in the country.

South Sudanese people take to the streets as part of a peace march organised by civil society groups in the capital, Juba, on 8 January 2014 (Photo AP/Ali Ngethi)

The peace grantors include TROIKA, African Union (AU), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the United Nation Security Council.

In a joint statement signed by the Congress of South Sudanese Patriotic for Peace, Aghut Foundation, South Sudanese Peace Coalitions and the Youth Pioneers, it was stated that for real peace to be achieved, there is a need for the two leaders to iron out their grievances.

The communique went on to say that the commitment to a dialogue has to take place before the declaration of a permanent ceasefire is made.

“We the undersigned South Sudanese civil society coalitions in Diasporas have called the peace grantors IGAD, AU, TROIKA and UN Security Council to resuscitate the compromised peace agreement, allow Dr Riek Machar to come back to South Sudan and join his comrade President Salva Kiir to declare a unanimous permanent ceasefire in the nation,” the statement read.

The precarious peace agreement was signed on August 17, 2015, and was mediated by IGAD. The agreement was foiled following a renewed clash between the two warring groups in Juba on July 8, 2016.

The hostility between Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) and their opposition (SPLM-IO) continues and both sides believe that a military solution will end the conflict.

“The civil societies are outraged and frustrated by prejudice decision from the peace partners for holding Dr Machar hostage in South Africa without giving any public testimonial to the South Sudanese citizens on such disturbing man- made catastrophe that detriment the country, the citizens’ rights and the national democracy,” the statement added.

The groups have demanded the immediate replacement of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) Chairman Festus Mogae. This decision was caused by what they described as a “bias performance” and not abiding by the IGD’s principles and neutrality of international obligations toward the implementation of the peace accord, since the fighting on July 8.

“Mr Mogae failed to condemn and report to the UN Security Council all the violations of a peace agreement, as crimes committed against civilians and serious military offensive in the Upper Nile and Equatoria region, perpetuated by the two warring factions,” the statement read.

The groups also accused the former Mogae of meeting with the rebel leader in South Africa, leaving behind First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, who replaced Machar in a controversial decision in which they said was part of the move.

the official announcement went on to state that, “for the permanent ceasefire to be achieved in war-torn South Sudan, IGAD and peace partners should rationally consider and implement this national call without giving any political pre-condition or delaying tactics. The failure for regional and international partners to deliberate the magnificent weights, the South Sudanese citizens both at home and Diasporas, will forcefully conduct an open-end mass demonstration to express their enshrined constitutional right.”

The groups have welcomed the arrival of regional forces in Juba, urging the IGAD and other stakeholders to speed up the re-negotiation of peace, ending the civilians suffering.

“We welcomed the arrival of the first batch of regional troops in Juba on Sunday. We appeal to the international community to expedite the transportation of the remaining forces for the worthy return of all stakeholders who are signatories to the agreement,” the statement said.

The groups have however condemned the atrocities committed by both armies, engineering regular displacement and the aggressive killing and raping of innocent civilians that disrespected both the national and international law.

(ST)