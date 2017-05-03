 
 
 
Sudan’s constitution drafting commission given one year to finish task

Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir speaks, during a meeting of the NCP Shura Council in Khartoum on October 21, 2016 (ST Photo)
May 3, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Wednesday said the national committee for drafting the permanent constitution would be given an additional year to complete its task.

Al-Bashir, who met a delegation from the National Assembly Wednesday, said the national committee will hold broad discussions with the official organs, popular sectors inside Sudan and abroad and the research centres over the permanent constitution.

He pointed that the participation of more than 100 political parties in the upcoming government would lead to the formation of the largest parliament in the history of the country, saying the parliament will be fully prepared to draft the permanent constitution.

The Sudanese president called for promoting cooperation between the legislative and executive branches according to their respective roles, saying the Attorney-General is the only body responsible for forming committees to investigate the cases within the framework of the state reform program and the implementation of the national dialogue’s outcome.

He pointed to significant indicators that Sudan is heading in the right direction, promising a new era of stability and development in the country.

Al-Bashir further pointed to Sudan’s unique parliamentary experience, saying the national dialogue became a model for other countries to follow.

In January 2014, al-Bashir called on political parties and armed groups to engage in a national dialogue to discuss four issues, including ending the civil war, allowing political freedoms, fighting against poverty and revitalising national identity.

Last October, the political forces participating in the national dialogue concluded the process by signing the National Document which includes the general features of a future constitution to be finalised by transitional institutions.

However, rebel groups and opposition parties refused to join Khartoum process as they demand the government to end the war and ensure freedoms in the country ahead of the dialogue.

Sudan Tribune

