Judges in South Sudan declare nation-wide strike

May 2, 2017 (JUBA) – Concerned about the “poor” working conditions in the profession, judges in South Sudan on Tuesday declared a nationwide strike, demanding the chief Justice’s resignation.

Justice Chan Reec Madut (AP Photo)

According to the committee chairperson for judges and justices, Khalid Abdalla Mohamed, all courts across the country shall not function after earlier calls to resolve the problem, failed to succeed.

The law fraternity is among others, agitating for the immediate resignation or removal of the chief justice, Chan Reec Madut.

Also at the forefront of their demands, are the enactment of judicial laws, transport allowances, improvement of working conditions and that a court room be created for each judge across the country.

Last week, a similar strike was called off after President Salva Kiir promised to meet the country’s chief justice to resolve the impasse.

Meanwhile South Sudan Bar Association (SSBA) has revoked an earlier decision, which saw two lawyers suspended for failure to renew their practicing licenses.

Kiir Chol Deng, one of the initially suspended advocates, described the legal body’s decision as “null and void", vowing not to comply with the directive.

(ST)