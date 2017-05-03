 
 
 
Wednesday 3 May 2017

Judges in South Sudan declare nation-wide strike

May 2, 2017 (JUBA) – Concerned about the “poor” working conditions in the profession, judges in South Sudan on Tuesday declared a nationwide strike, demanding the chief Justice’s resignation.

JPEG - 170.3 kb
Justice Chan Reec Madut (AP Photo)

According to the committee chairperson for judges and justices, Khalid Abdalla Mohamed, all courts across the country shall not function after earlier calls to resolve the problem, failed to succeed.

The law fraternity is among others, agitating for the immediate resignation or removal of the chief justice, Chan Reec Madut.

Also at the forefront of their demands, are the enactment of judicial laws, transport allowances, improvement of working conditions and that a court room be created for each judge across the country.

Last week, a similar strike was called off after President Salva Kiir promised to meet the country’s chief justice to resolve the impasse.

Meanwhile South Sudan Bar Association (SSBA) has revoked an earlier decision, which saw two lawyers suspended for failure to renew their practicing licenses.

Kiir Chol Deng, one of the initially suspended advocates, described the legal body’s decision as “null and void", vowing not to comply with the directive.

(ST)

  • 3 May 08:34, by Eastern

    All lousy employees handpicked by Kiir must go then finally Kiir himself must leave the scene for South Sudanese to sort things out....

    repondre message

    • 3 May 08:42, by South South

      Eastern,

      Wishful thinking only, no more.

      repondre message

  • 3 May 08:54, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Are judge political?Do judges make policy?The power of judiciary review and possibly invalide laws degrees and actions other branches of government.let it a classical sense to from existence of codified constitution. But if is the principle of ultra vires then you are right.Do what will for you

    repondre message

  • 3 May 09:49, by Dengda

    Kiir called off the strike last week and promised the judges to wait to consult with chief justices. Just a matter of day, Chief justics and justice minister were full committed to eliminates the vocal voices example Kiir Chol because he was term as Ring leader, similar to what happened to Dr Dhieu Mathok in Crown hotel. Fools thinks they are smart and clever and just settles for short term gains

    repondre message

    • 3 May 09:55, by Dengda

      Off course, it the fact each judge should has court room, offices clerk, vehicle and equipment to facilitate his/her work. Those money spent for deportation of opposition figure should used for various pressing needs in the country. Kiir seem not to reading the policies and vision of SPLM as party echoed by Dr John garang in Rumbek and his brief of the outcome of Naivasha agreement.

      repondre message

      • 3 May 09:57, by Dengda

        Since he took offices he been opposing all Dr John Garang framework policies as if he was from different party. Good luck dumb enjoy your leadership and you would milk the it product.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



