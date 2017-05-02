 
 
 
S. Sudan rebel accuse U.N of "airlifting" government troops

May 1, 2017 (PAGAK) – South Sudanese have accused the United Nation Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) of allegedly airlifting senior South Sudan army (SPLA) officials.

JPEG - 55.6 kb
A United Nations helicopter (AP)

The rebels’ deputy spokesperson, William Gatjiath Deng said a helicopter with a U.N logo landed in Tonga and allegedly airlifted SPLA commanders to Bentiu on Saturday.

“We are once again appealing to the UNMISS to immediately stop coordinating, providing support to, and facilitating the movements and operations of the Juba regime forces in South Sudan,” partly reads the rebel official’s statement.

The official claimed the SPLA troops were trapped during the fighting between Friday and Saturday, further claiming calls to the U.N for a rescue and airlift were made.

He called on the U.N not to interfere and involve themselves with the conflicts, urging the world body to focus their efforts on the protection of the civilians in the country.

“This is not the first time the UN facilitated the movements and operations of Juba regime forces. For instance, in January this year, UN allowed Juba security agents unlimited access to UNMISS facilities including internet, telescope, other surveillance, and communication equipment,” said the official.

The rebel spokesperson claimed the Juba regime forces have been monitoring and locating rebel forces, along with "committing atrocities against civilians in the area".

“Although the UN has occasionally decried restrictions imposed on its movements by the Juba regime including access to targeted and severely affected non-Dinka civilian populations across South Sudan, the same UN has continued facilitating the movements and operations of the very Juba regime forces killing and committing atrocities against the civilians the UN is supposed to protect,” said Deng.

However, the armed opposition faction called on the international community to investigate the motives behind the involvement of the U.N with South Sudan government, instead of focusing on the impartiality of the conflict.

Sudan Tribune could, however, not independently verify claims from the rebel official.

(ST)

  • 2 May 09:52, by Future1

    Who will win the war? We need peace you don’t even know what you guys are fighting for or may be tribal war. The big officer like you in command/combatant should not speak/mention "Non-Dinka" has the point of argument. In case you get Dinka civilians trapped then you will order them butchered as you normally do.So, where is the change/democracy you are bringing. Stupidity will take us nowhere.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



