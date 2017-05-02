 
 
 
Sudan, South Sudan committee to meet next week

May 1, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour, Monday announced that the Joint Political and Security Committee (JPSC) between Sudan and South Sudan will convene next week in Addis Ababa upon an invitation from the African Union mechanism.

JPEG - 21.8 kb
South Sudan’s defence minister Kuol Manyang Juuk shakes hands with his Sudanese counterpart Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Ouf while AUHIP member Abdulsalam Abubakar applauds, after the signing of an agreement to operationalize the buffer zone between the two countries on 14 October 2015 (Courtesy photo by the AUHIP).

Speaking in his periodic report to the parliament, Ghandour revealed that "the JPSC has received an invitation from the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) for a meeting on 8 and 9 May to discuss the implementation of the Cooperation Agreement signed on 27 September 2012."

The AUHIP head Thabo Mbeki was in Khartoum earlier this month to discuss with the Sudanese officials the two-track peace process with the armed opposition groups and the implementation of the Cooperation Agreement with the South Sudan.

Sudan’s intelligence service (NISS) recently has renewed accusations against Juba saying it continues to support armed groups and that President Salva Kiir personally met with the rebel SPLM-N leadership.

Also, South Sudanese official negatively reacted to a recent statement by President al-Bashir over the civil war in South Sudan as he said he was approached by regional leaders to "intervene" in the new country in order to end the war in the South Sudan.

The video of al-Bashir’s statements which was widely circulating among the South Sudanese is seen as an indicator of the mistrust between the two countries. The word "intervene" in the context of his statements also means "engage" with.

During the deliberations of Monday at the National Assembly in Khartoum different MPs -like Isam al-Din Mirghani deputy chair of education commission at the parliament- voiced their suspicions against Juba saying it continues to provide support to the Sudanese rebels including the SPLM-N.

MP retired Lieutenant General Hamid Musa said there are some circles that want to divide the South Sudan in order to bring peace in the tribally divided country.

Furthermore, another MP, Jadain Jod-Allah Dagash, showed his opposition to any reunification with the South Sudan calling to hold a referendum to consult Sudanese over the matter.

(ST)

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

