 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 2 May 2017

S. Sudanese security arrest NGO boss, confiscate two cars

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 1, 2017 (WAU) – National security operatives in South Sudan’s Wau state have reportedly arrested the executive director for Unity Cultural and Development Center (UCDC), a local organization involved in advocacy and humanitarian activities in Wau.

JPEG - 15.5 kb

Sources said Angelo Bensencio Mongu (commonly known as Unity) was arrested on 19 April, 2017 together James William, a staff member.

No reasons were, however, given for the arrest by security agents of the duo.

Security operatives also stormed UCDC office that same day and confiscated some assets belonging to the organization, including five laptops, one printer, a scanner, several files, a Land Cruiser pickup and the director’s private car, a source told Sudan Tribune.

Although William was released after being detained for a week, Mongu is still being detained without any charge or investigations.

Close relatives of the detained executive director said they were denied access to the latter, visiting him twice since he was detained.

Multiples sources also disclosed that the executive director’s confiscated land cruiser, registration, WBG 828 A was cited moving in and around Wau town carrying armed soldiers and supplies. The car was last cited between Kuajok and Gogrial towns of Gogrial state.

Until now, however, it remains unclear whether the vehicle has been released or is still “illegally” being used by authorities.

The organisation has suspended its activities till further notice, with its Wau office closed for more than two weeks now. As such, some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from these sites are already worried about their food security status if the NGO decided to continue suspending its activities for longer periods.

UCDC is a lead agency in food assistance distribution to Wau IDPs’ camps, as well as in six other sites, including the cathedral, Lokoloko, Nazareth, Sikka Hadid, Abunybuny and South Sudan Red Cross compound.

Operating in Wau since 2007, UCDC is a nationally registered non-governmental entity tackling areas of food security, agriculture, education, health, advocacy, youth programs, human rights and peace building.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 2 May 07:03, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    No rule o Law. The country has become a lnd that is in state o anarchy. It is no wonder Omer Al Basheer has developed appetite to take South to be part of Jallaba slave nation.

    repondre message

  • 2 May 07:59, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    It is really very hard sometime to separate person persons from the real issues! Security personal might be doing their random security check up then came cross this Boss n lock horn like Ram Sheep,Proper investigations will determine the actual curse of the stereotype, Organisation should continue operating....where re the staffs?

    repondre message

  • 2 May 08:29, by Eastern

    This is a VERY GOOD step that Kiir’s lapdogs, the national security boys are doing! Next, let them start arresting internationals NGOs, UN agencies and shutting down World Food Programme food distribution becuase all of them are disturbing king Kiir’s regime. For the innocent civilians know that you have been held hostage by SPLA. You will have to the monster as it is!!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)

What are the South Sudanese neighbours stakes??? 2017-05-02 06:34:26 By Steve Paterno South Sudan is a country in turmoil, undergoing a transitional transformation. As such, the world and most importantly, its neighbours put it under the radar and eying for their (...)

Darfur, the most ‘successful’ genocide in a century 2017-04-21 23:16:47 By Eric Reeves The Darfur region of western Sudan has been recognized since 2004 as the site of genocide since 2004 by dozens of political officials and bodies (including the U.S. Congress and (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.