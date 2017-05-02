May 1, 2017 (WAU) – National security operatives in South Sudan’s Wau state have reportedly arrested the executive director for Unity Cultural and Development Center (UCDC), a local organization involved in advocacy and humanitarian activities in Wau.

Sources said Angelo Bensencio Mongu (commonly known as Unity) was arrested on 19 April, 2017 together James William, a staff member.

No reasons were, however, given for the arrest by security agents of the duo.

Security operatives also stormed UCDC office that same day and confiscated some assets belonging to the organization, including five laptops, one printer, a scanner, several files, a Land Cruiser pickup and the director’s private car, a source told Sudan Tribune.

Although William was released after being detained for a week, Mongu is still being detained without any charge or investigations.

Close relatives of the detained executive director said they were denied access to the latter, visiting him twice since he was detained.

Multiples sources also disclosed that the executive director’s confiscated land cruiser, registration, WBG 828 A was cited moving in and around Wau town carrying armed soldiers and supplies. The car was last cited between Kuajok and Gogrial towns of Gogrial state.

Until now, however, it remains unclear whether the vehicle has been released or is still “illegally” being used by authorities.

The organisation has suspended its activities till further notice, with its Wau office closed for more than two weeks now. As such, some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from these sites are already worried about their food security status if the NGO decided to continue suspending its activities for longer periods.

UCDC is a lead agency in food assistance distribution to Wau IDPs’ camps, as well as in six other sites, including the cathedral, Lokoloko, Nazareth, Sikka Hadid, Abunybuny and South Sudan Red Cross compound.

Operating in Wau since 2007, UCDC is a nationally registered non-governmental entity tackling areas of food security, agriculture, education, health, advocacy, youth programs, human rights and peace building.

(ST)