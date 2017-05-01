 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 1 May 2017

Sudanese army stops over 200 migrants in route to Libya

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Migrants crossing the Sahara desert into Libya ride on the back of a pickup truck outside Agadez, Niger, May 9, 2016. (REUTERS/Joe Penney)
April 30, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese army has recently managed to catch over 200 illegal migrants trying to smuggle themselves into Libya, announced the Northern State on Sunday.

The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and its notorious militia Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are deployed along the north-western border with the troubled Libya. They are tasked with the border monitoring to prevent illegal migrants from sneaking to Libya, to capture terrorists who try to join the ranks of the Islamic State group there and above all to fight Darfur rebels who are allegedly present in Libya now.

However, the foreign ministry on Sunday said the government forces only secure 260 km of its 700 km border with Libya, pointing that there are still gaps that could be used by Sudanese rebels, human smugglers and illegal immigrants.

The Sudanese 75th Infantry Brigade in a joint operation with the Sudanese-Libyan Joint Forces, have managed to capture more than 200 infiltrators of different nationalities on the Sudanese-Libyan border on their way to Libya through the Western Sahara.

Libya which was a final destination for foreign workers is now a transit country for the migrants who seek to cross into Europe.

In a visit to the army headquarters in Dongola, the capital of Northern State, the Deputy State Governor Mohamed Abdel-Rahman Diab praised the vigilance of the Sudanese army and their leading role in protecting the border together with other security services.

"This operation confirms the vigilance and close commitment of the armed forces to their duties," said Diab in a speech to the joint force.

The Sudanese police transported the illegal migrants to the capital Khartoum where they have been handed over to their respective embassies.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Darfur, the most ‘successful’ genocide in a century 2017-04-21 23:16:47 By Eric Reeves The Darfur region of western Sudan has been recognized since 2004 as the site of genocide since 2004 by dozens of political officials and bodies (including the U.S. Congress and (...)

Open Letter to AU and IGAD: Festus Mogae be relieved and JMEC disbanded 2017-04-21 23:12:39 By Dak Buoth It is an opportune time for President Festus Mogae, the Chair of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation commission (JMEC) to pack and go back where he came from. And if he so wishes to (...)

The Nile Basin In Transformation: research uptake and what’s at stake? 2017-04-20 14:55:55 Mohamed s. M. Yassin (Ph.D) The Nile basin territories have witnessed huge transformation since prehistoric era and continue to be subjected to enormous transformations. The transformations (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.