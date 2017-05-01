 
 
 
Monday 1 May 2017

AU calls for end to escalating violence in South Sudan

April 30, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - The African Union (AU) has called on the South Sudan warring parties to desist from escalating violence in the East African nation.

JPEG - 44.9 kb
AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat (AU Photo)

In a statement issued Sunday, the AU Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed "deep" concerns over the increasing military clashes in South Sudan, especially in the restive Upper Nile region.

The official specifically urged the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition and other armed movements in South Sudan to immediately desist from fighting, which continues to negatively impact on the security, safety and life of civilians in the country.

"The renewed fighting in South Sudan is a clear indication that the warring parties continue to believe in a military solution, fully disregarding the plight of innocent civilians which they claim to represent and defend," said Mahamat.

"The immediate consequences of the military clashes on the civilian population are shattering and therefore it should be understood that those engaging in this callous behaviour should be held accountable," he added.

The AU Commission chief further called on the coalition government and other warring parties to immediately cease hostilities and uphold their responsibilities to protect civilians as provided for in the country’s constitution and the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan

(ST)

  • 1 May 08:14, by Kuch

    Bring it on uncle; your own country of Chad, Nigeria, Algeria, Djibouti, ethiopia, South Africa, Rwanda, Burundi, Eritrea, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, thought; they can play games with us and our country! Fellows, be very careful. Get your rubbish from South Africa and here in South Sudan. We are going to bomb you fools and masters out of map.

    repondre message

  • 1 May 08:40, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Millitary solution is not the right way in solving any conflict we should cease from this brutal acts of hostility; and embrace the peaceful means of conflict resolution to avoid

    Further lost of innocent civilians and spare their dearest lives.we need to STOP this senseless wars

    repondre message

