South Sudan welcomes arrival of first batch of regional protection force

UNMISS peacekeepers from Rwanda wait to escort members of the visiting U.N. Security Council on Friday, September 2, 2016 (AP/Justin Lynch file Photo)
April 30, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudanese government on Sunday welcomed the arrival of the first batch of the regional protection force, saying it demonstrates the commitment of the government to ending the conflict in the country so that peace and stability returns.

Presidential Adviser on Security Affairs told Sudan Tribune that the arrival of the regional protection force demonstrates the commitment of the government to end the conflict and bring peace and stability to the country as soon as possible.

“Actually the delay was not on the side of the government of the Republic of South Sudan. It was on the side of the United Nations which did not complete discussions with the troops contributing countries and which did not provide clarification on the type of arms these troops would bring. Now all these have been cleared and as the government, we are happy to welcome them,” said Tut Kew Gatluak

The top presidential adviser said the government has always welcomed the presence of the foreign troops as it would help observing what takes place in the country, instead of having to rely on the emotions moving media and humanitarian organisation reports.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on Saturday 29 April, announced the arrival of the first batch of the regional protection force in the country.

The statement said the first elements of the Regional Protection Force (RPF) have started to arrive in the country. But, It did not indicate how many troops arrived and when they came into the country.

“The RPF Headquarters has already been established in Juba under the leadership of Brigadier General Jean Mupenzi from Rwanda. In addition, an advance party of a Construction Engineering Company from Bangladesh arrived on 20 April bringing essential equipment to begin the preparation of accommodation and working areas for the RPF in Juba. Regional troops from Rwanda will follow in June and July;” the statement reads in part.

It further added that some other specialist capacities which are unavailable in the region will be provided by troop-contributing countries from the other UN Member States including Nepal and Pakistan.

The UNMISS said that the 4,000 peacekeepers of the RPF, commanded by Brigadier General Mupenzi, will be based in Juba to bolster the Mission’s capacity to advance the safety and security of civilians.

The RPF will provide coordinated protection to key facilities in Juba. It will also provide protection to the main routes into and out of the city.

The deployment of the RPF, to be staged over coming months, will free existing 13,000-strong peacekeepers to extend their presence to conflict-affected areas beyond Juba.

(ST)

  • 1 May 07:13, by Kuch

    SUDAN TRIBUNE, you can lie as much as you can, through your usual own dirty teeth. But when we get you fools, then we are going to kill you. Regional forces to come to South Sudan?? SUDAN TRIBUNE, to come and do what? Has South Sudan, becomes a regional Iraq, Yemen or Libya. Where some sleazy Europeans, the UN and their evil juus often change their governments like they are changing under wears>>>

    repondre message

    • 1 May 07:23, by Kuch

      Here in South Sudan fellows, we don’t want you corporate America, the UK, your UN, your sleazy NGOs and their evil juus in our country. Careful fellows. Who says, we want the UN in our country? Fellows, we don’t sleep with Bantus, let alone the evil white Americans, Arabs and their evil juus in our country. We are going to bomb you fools>>>

      repondre message

      • 1 May 07:38, by Kuch

        Countries like Rwanda are considered to be in the par with our country, South Sudan and our people. People have to be honest to themselves. Our country is being Geo-politically played like Eastern; where many criminals around the world have playing game with them, including the lowly countries like Rwanda>>>

        repondre message

        • 1 May 07:46, by Kuch

          We have informed the Rwandans, to get their ars*s out of our country in peace. We at war with our arch enemies---the so-called US, the UK, the UN, their sleazy NGOs and their other fools in between.

          repondre message

          • 1 May 08:11, by South South

            Great, great, great news for our country. Let’s hope this is the beginning of real peace in our country.

            repondre message

