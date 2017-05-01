 
 
 
Sudan, Qatar defence ministers discuss military cooperation

Sudanese Defence minister received by his Qatari counterpart in Doha on 30 April 2017 (QNA Photo)
April 30, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf discussed on Sunday with his Qatari counterpart Hamad bin Ali Al Attiyah ways to develop military cooperation between the two countries.

Qatar and Sudan signed a military cooperation agreement in November 2014.

The agreement deals with training, and exchange of military studies and experience in the logistics and industrial fields. It also mentions the exchange of military trainers and experts, besides enhancing military medical cooperation.

The official news agency SUNA said that Ibn Ouf and Al Attiyah discussed issued of common interest and means to developing and enhancing military cooperation between the two countries in the fields of training and exchange of experiences to serve the interests of the two brotherly countries and achieve security and stability.

No further details transpired from the meeting.

Ibn Ouf who arrived in Doha on Sunday morning met also with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The Qatari TV said the meeting discussed the development of bilateral relations.

Since its participation in the Saudi-led military alliance against the Iran-backed militants in Yemen, Sudan has improved its relations with the Gulf countries, but Qatar remains the closest ally for the east African country.

On 8 January 2017, Ali Al Attiyah was in Khartoum for the inauguration of a military clothing factory, a joint venture between Sudanese and Qatari ministries of defence and Turkish businessmen.

The factory covers the needs of the Sudanese and Qatari armies.

(ST)

