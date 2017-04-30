 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 30 April 2017

South Sudan armed opposition rejects declaring unilateral ceasefire

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Rebels protect civilians from the Nuer ethnic group (not seen) walking through flooded areas to reach a camp in UNMISS base in Bentiu, Sept. 20, 2014 (Photo AP/Matthew Abbott)
April 30, 2017 (JUBA) - The military command of armed opposition faction loyal to the exiled former First Vice President Riek Machar has dismissed as “nonsense” voices calling for a declaration of unilateral ceasefire between the warring parties in South Sudan conflict.

Lt. General Wesley Welebe Samson, the SPLM/A-IO Deputy Chief of Staff for Training said in a statement released on Sunday that the basis of declaring ceasefire would be determined by the situation after the leader of the opposition is allowed to return to the headquarters.

“There will be no unilateral ceasefire from the side of the SPLM in Opposition if Dr Riek Machar, the leader of the largest armed movement in South Sudan is not relocated to his Pagak GHQs to convince his forces the logic behind the so-called ceasefire that President Salva Kiir always violates to the letter,” said Gen Samson

The armed opposition commander accused the global community of appeasing President Salva Kiir with the calls for a ceasefire, saying it would only allow him to reorganise his forces to launch more deadly attacks on civilians.

“Salva Kiir was not condemned when he indiscriminately committed atrocities on civilians in Parjok, Wau and Waat, and recently in Wau Shilluk and Kodok in Upper Nile. He should retreat from all these areas he occupied from 8 July 2016”, he added.

He called for an immediate deployment of a Regional Protection Force to the country so that civilians can move without fear in the government-held territories because they would be protected by the protection force.

Gen. Samson also accused Amadi State governor of allowing government forces to loot properties from civilians, citing the alleged recent looting of up to 50 goats, large crop storages, and livestock from villages in Mundri East County this month.

The rebel commander said the only way to restore peace is to renegotiate the peace agreement of August 2015 without the involvement of the East African block of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), claiming it has lost neutrality in the conflict.

He described the travel ban imposed by the region’s governments on Machar as the gateway to a better and faithful of the negotiation of the peace process.

Also, he called for unfettered humanitarian access to civilians trapped in the rebel-controlled areas.

“Whenever a war breaks out, civilians run to the side of the SPLM-IO because they know we protect them, unlike the other side that kills based on ethnicity. We want the government of South Sudan to allow humanitarian services to reach the civilians without hindrance,” he pointed out.

(ST)

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 30 April 22:41, by john akeen

    What the hell is this guy talking about, he talk like he what more killings in the country & want more people to die for Riek Machar. Mr. Wesley if you don’t want civilians to get kill or to get hurt, please advise them not to carry weapon against their government because the only reason those civilians are getting killed is because your IOs have no uniforms on them, they all in civilians>>>

    repondre message

    • 30 April 23:27, by john akeen

      cloth, you people need to stop taking South Sudan to the wrong direction because of Riek Machar, the government of South Sudan & Dinka trip or the trips of South Sudan are not going anywhere, and if you want to protect civilians you need to negotiate with government about to fix mistakes that happen in 2016 and how to bring peace back to the people again. if your Reik come back again, he’ll die

      repondre message

  • 30 April 23:05, by Garang Akeen Tong

    Rejecting what? Who care? Take it or leave it, and when did you become civilian who need humantrian supply, face it bitterness of war.

    repondre message

    • 30 April 23:32, by john akeen

      Mr. Garang Akeen
      I like your comments

      repondre message

  • 1 May 00:03, by Dak tak

    Thanks Mr Sansom, it has been eight months now since the conspiracy of keeping Dr Machar in South Africa begun, but does that change anything, genocide is now on, famine and sorry economic conditions still rocked the nation, while the leadership continue to bury its in the sand, with useless drama of ND leaving the desired reality, the peace is solution to all these messes not mere drama. Dr Macha

    repondre message

  • 1 May 00:24, by Dak tak

    Dr Machar must return to his headquarter before any ceasefire declared. This cycle of war will continue as long as he remains under house arrest in south Africa. It is unfortunate that a country like south Africa would side with corrupt government to the expense of peace.

    repondre message

    • 1 May 01:14, by john akeen

      If Riek Machar returns to South Sudan by any means, he will be persecuted, him and his followers because he is a menace, there is someones in your IOs Army waiting for your Riek Machar to come back to whatever place or area you would like him to go too, believe me if you don’t want Riek to die. I advice you to let him stay in S Africa until he gets very old and die peacefully when his time come

      repondre message

      • 1 May 01:40, by john akeen

        We don’t want this war to stop, we want this war to continue because it keeps our president kiir in office for long times, but if this war stopt, than our president won’t be in the office for some reasons. so Please Rebels we want you to continue with war and continue on blaming our government because we don’t want election to come

        repondre message

      • 1 May 02:52, by Malakal county Simon

        Confining a heavy weight like Dr Machar against his will in South Africa is a miscalculation and it’s will only prolong the ongoing senseless war. His forces are in control of most Upper nile regions and some parts of Equatorias regions and western Bahr-el-ghazel State.. Better bring him back and maybe he can convince his loyalist to stop if the peace has to be resuscitate inline with 2015 accord.

        repondre message

  • 1 May 03:06, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    NO More bombs pliz falling on innocent civilians. Why do people really love attrocities?I was chatting with one of the fellow countrymen and ask them about the situation back home and he told me that things are very quite! Beco3 of the few months when there was still discussion, Now we are back to fighting, What will these kind of people gain from these chaos?we need peace & stability

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Darfur, the most ‘successful’ genocide in a century 2017-04-21 23:16:47 By Eric Reeves The Darfur region of western Sudan has been recognized since 2004 as the site of genocide since 2004 by dozens of political officials and bodies (including the U.S. Congress and (...)

Open Letter to AU and IGAD: Festus Mogae be relieved and JMEC disbanded 2017-04-21 23:12:39 By Dak Buoth It is an opportune time for President Festus Mogae, the Chair of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation commission (JMEC) to pack and go back where he came from. And if he so wishes to (...)

The Nile Basin In Transformation: research uptake and what’s at stake? 2017-04-20 14:55:55 Mohamed s. M. Yassin (Ph.D) The Nile basin territories have witnessed huge transformation since prehistoric era and continue to be subjected to enormous transformations. The transformations (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.