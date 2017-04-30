 
 
 
Sunday 30 April 2017

S. Sudan Taban Deng defector rebel as SPLA-IO spokesperson

Colonel Dickson Gatluak (ST Photo)
April 29, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese First Vice President Taban Deng Gai Saturday has appointed a rebel defector Dickson Gatluak Jock Nyuot who recently joined him as the spokesperson of his SPLA-IO faction.

On 9 April, the deputy spokesperson of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLM-IO) led by the former Vice President, Riek Machar, told Sudan Tribune that he has decided to join Gai’s faction because Machar has a lack of clear vision and objectives as well as a lack of clear chain of command in the Army.

The First Vice President who is also defected from Machar last year has issued an order promoting Dickson Gatluak Jock Nyuot to the rank of Colonel from the rank of a major, jumping one step in between.

The same order dated April 28, 2017, appoints Dickson as the official spokesperson of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army forces under his command.

Dickson blamed Machar for his alleged mismanagement and nepotism but Machar people say he was based in Addis Ababa and had no true link with the military on the grounds.

Earlier this month, the Addis Ababa-based SPLM-IO office - Gai’s faction said it is tasked with mobilising all exiled South Sudanese for peace and reconciliation.

(ST)

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

