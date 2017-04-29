

April 28, 2017 (JUBA) - The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) Friday called on the South Sudanese army to immediately stop attacks in the restive Upper Nile region saying it bears the responsibilities of the violence that displaced 25,000 civilians.

The very strongly worded warning issued JMEC chairman Festus Mogae was issued following large-scale attacks carried out by the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) on the rebel position of rebel positions in Kodok and Aburoc, ethnic Shilluk areas.

Mogae said he was pleased to hear that the SPLA troops are under control as it was stated on Thursday by the military spokesperson who was reacting to a previous statement made by the JMEC chairman saying that the central command and control of its troops might have broken down.

“If that control is in place, then once again we call upon the SPLA specifically, and all armed forces and groups, to stop all offensive operations immediately, bring all violence and displacement of civilians to an end and implement the ceasefire as set out in the 2015 Agreement," he said.

He further warned that the government will be held accountable for the ongoing violence and the gross human rights violations on the civilian population.

“If command and control are still in place and hostilities do not end then we will know who is responsible for ignoring our demands for a cessation of violence, perpetuating violence and conflict, the displacement of civilians, and the human rights violations taking place around the country under their watch,” he said.

Since November last year, UN officials warned against the continuation of the war in South Sudan saying violence is escalating along ethnic lines. Also, December, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations warned against genocide saying all its ingredients were there.

(ST)