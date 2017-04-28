 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 28 April 2017

African mediators discuss peace and national dialogue in Khartoum

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

LDP leader Mayada Soar al-Dahab meets with the AU and IGAD representatives in Khartoum (ST file photo)

April 28, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Representatives of the African Union chief mediator Thabo Mbeki Thursday in Khartoum have started consultations with government officials and opposition leaders on the peace talks and national dialogue.

The African Union representative in Khartoum, Mahmoud Kan and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) representative Lesane Johannes have met with the government chief negotiator for the talks on the Two Areas Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid.

They also discussed with the head of opposition’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Mayada Swar al-Dahab and the chairman of the opposition alliance Future Forces of Change (FFC) Ghazi Salah al-Din Attabani the peace talks.

In statements to Sudan Tribune, Swar al-Dahab said she made some proposals to make a breakthrough in the peace talks between the government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N).

She stressed the importance to open the humanitarian track, pointing to the need to put pressure on all parties to achieve just, sustainable and comprehensive peace.

Also, the meeting discussed the impact of national dialogue outcome on the various tracks of peace talks, expressing fear that dialogue recommendations wouldn’t be adequately implemented.

Meanwhile, the FFC spokesperson Hassan Mohamed Ahmed said the African officials discussed with Attabani the political process in Sudan, pointing the latter made some proposals to ensure the national dialogue is “genuine and neutral”.

The African officials are expected to meet the high committee for the implementation of the national dialogue outcome and the head of the opposition National Umma Party (NUP) al-Sadiq al-Mahdi and the internal groups of the opposition umbrella Sudan Call.

The African Union is brokering peace talks between the Sudanese government and opposition including the armed groups in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

The government and Sudan Call signed in March and August 2016 the Roadmap Agreement brokered by the AUHIP including several steps towards their participation in a national constitutional process inside Sudan.

However, the parties failed to sign a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian agreements that are seen crucial before to move forward in the roadmap implementation process.

On Monday, SPLM-N announced they agreed with the African Union chief mediator, Thabo Mbeki, to postpone peace talks to next July.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Darfur, the most ‘successful’ genocide in a century 2017-04-21 23:16:47 By Eric Reeves The Darfur region of western Sudan has been recognized since 2004 as the site of genocide since 2004 by dozens of political officials and bodies (including the U.S. Congress and (...)

Open Letter to AU and IGAD: Festus Mogae be relieved and JMEC disbanded 2017-04-21 23:12:39 By Dak Buoth It is an opportune time for President Festus Mogae, the Chair of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation commission (JMEC) to pack and go back where he came from. And if he so wishes to (...)

The Nile Basin In Transformation: research uptake and what’s at stake? 2017-04-20 14:55:55 Mohamed s. M. Yassin (Ph.D) The Nile basin territories have witnessed huge transformation since prehistoric era and continue to be subjected to enormous transformations. The transformations (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.