New South Sudan fighting displaces 25,000: MSF

April, 27 2017 (JUBA) – At least 25,000 people have been displaced by intense fighting between the South Sudan People’s Liberation Army and Agwelek forces around Kodok, a town in Upper Nile state.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), in a statement, said humanitarian organisations that were providing essential medical services, water, food, non-food items and shelter had to temporarily suspend activities on the west bank of the Nile due to increasing insecurity.

“This is a disaster in the making, just as the demand is greatest,” said MSF’s head of mission for South Sudan, Marcus Bachmann.

“Hospitals in the area are not operational, and water deliveries are unreliable. Yesterday no water deliveries were made to the IDPs [Internally Displaced Persons] because of the fighting. Given the scorching heat and the exposure of population to the elements, soon we will see people suffering from chronic dehydration and diarrhoea as well as diseases like cholera,” he added.

According to MSF, escaping the violence is difficult as positions are rapidly changing hands between the different forces, and displaced people find themselves surrounded on all sides.

“Without protection, many will have little other alternative than to leave for camps in Sudan where they can find refuge,” said MSF.

Those who decide to face an arduous journey on foot, lasting many days, with hardly opportunities to receive food or water, said MSF.

“We are calling on both parties to ensure that all civilians are protected from the fighting and provided with safe and secure access to essential humanitarian services. As we have been forced to suspend most of our operations, we have provided runaway bags which contain essential medicines and supplies so that our staffs, who are with the fleeing IDPs, can provide basic treatment in the field,” said MSF’s head of mission.

He added, “With the rainy season approaching, it seems likely that the flow of people leaving for Sudan will increase as they avoid being trapped in the area”.

MSF has reportedly been providing emergency medical support in the area to the 13,000 displaced people who had fled fighting in the area in January.

(ST)