 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 28 April 2017

New South Sudan fighting displaces 25,000: MSF

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April, 27 2017 (JUBA) – At least 25,000 people have been displaced by intense fighting between the South Sudan People’s Liberation Army and Agwelek forces around Kodok, a town in Upper Nile state.

JPEG - 8.8 kb

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), in a statement, said humanitarian organisations that were providing essential medical services, water, food, non-food items and shelter had to temporarily suspend activities on the west bank of the Nile due to increasing insecurity.

“This is a disaster in the making, just as the demand is greatest,” said MSF’s head of mission for South Sudan, Marcus Bachmann.

“Hospitals in the area are not operational, and water deliveries are unreliable. Yesterday no water deliveries were made to the IDPs [Internally Displaced Persons] because of the fighting. Given the scorching heat and the exposure of population to the elements, soon we will see people suffering from chronic dehydration and diarrhoea as well as diseases like cholera,” he added.

According to MSF, escaping the violence is difficult as positions are rapidly changing hands between the different forces, and displaced people find themselves surrounded on all sides.

“Without protection, many will have little other alternative than to leave for camps in Sudan where they can find refuge,” said MSF.

Those who decide to face an arduous journey on foot, lasting many days, with hardly opportunities to receive food or water, said MSF.

“We are calling on both parties to ensure that all civilians are protected from the fighting and provided with safe and secure access to essential humanitarian services. As we have been forced to suspend most of our operations, we have provided runaway bags which contain essential medicines and supplies so that our staffs, who are with the fleeing IDPs, can provide basic treatment in the field,” said MSF’s head of mission.

He added, “With the rainy season approaching, it seems likely that the flow of people leaving for Sudan will increase as they avoid being trapped in the area”.

MSF has reportedly been providing emergency medical support in the area to the 13,000 displaced people who had fled fighting in the area in January.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Darfur, the most ‘successful’ genocide in a century 2017-04-21 23:16:47 By Eric Reeves The Darfur region of western Sudan has been recognized since 2004 as the site of genocide since 2004 by dozens of political officials and bodies (including the U.S. Congress and (...)

Open Letter to AU and IGAD: Festus Mogae be relieved and JMEC disbanded 2017-04-21 23:12:39 By Dak Buoth It is an opportune time for President Festus Mogae, the Chair of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation commission (JMEC) to pack and go back where he came from. And if he so wishes to (...)

The Nile Basin In Transformation: research uptake and what’s at stake? 2017-04-20 14:55:55 Mohamed s. M. Yassin (Ph.D) The Nile basin territories have witnessed huge transformation since prehistoric era and continue to be subjected to enormous transformations. The transformations (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.