Prison officer killed in Western Lakes state

April 27, 2017 (RUMBEK) – An unknown gunman killed a senior prison officer in Rumbek, the Western Lakes state capital on Wednesday.
Lt. Col Wilson Manyuon, a criminal investigation department official, said Lt. Col Wilson Manyuon was killed at Akuac, a residential area.
Monyping Noah, a Rumbek resident, described Manyuon as a “great man”.
“That is sad. He was a great man. I used to play scrabble with him all the time and he would crack jokes always,” explained Monyping.
Dut Malual, a soldier who had worked closely with Manyuon during the liberation struggle days, strongly condemned the killing of the officer, urging government to track the killer and bring him to justice.
“Wilson was a member of the light weapons motor in 1981 to 1982 before becoming a radio operator, he was kind man and it is very sad to hear about his death,” he said.
A number of youth and elders also reacted to the gruesome murder of the deceased, calling for proper investigations into his killing.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Darfur, the most ‘successful’ genocide in a century 2017-04-21 23:16:47 By Eric Reeves The Darfur region of western Sudan has been recognized since 2004 as the site of genocide since 2004 by dozens of political officials and bodies (including the U.S. Congress and (...)
Open Letter to AU and IGAD: Festus Mogae be relieved and JMEC disbanded 2017-04-21 23:12:39 By Dak Buoth It is an opportune time for President Festus Mogae, the Chair of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation commission (JMEC) to pack and go back where he came from. And if he so wishes to (...)
The Nile Basin In Transformation: research uptake and what’s at stake? 2017-04-20 14:55:55 Mohamed s. M. Yassin (Ph.D) The Nile basin territories have witnessed huge transformation since prehistoric era and continue to be subjected to enormous transformations. The transformations (...)
MORE