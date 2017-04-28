Prison officer killed in Western Lakes state

April 27, 2017 (RUMBEK) – An unknown gunman killed a senior prison officer in Rumbek, the Western Lakes state capital on Wednesday.

Lt. Col Wilson Manyuon, a criminal investigation department official, said Lt. Col Wilson Manyuon was killed at Akuac, a residential area.

Monyping Noah, a Rumbek resident, described Manyuon as a “great man”.

“That is sad. He was a great man. I used to play scrabble with him all the time and he would crack jokes always,” explained Monyping.

Dut Malual, a soldier who had worked closely with Manyuon during the liberation struggle days, strongly condemned the killing of the officer, urging government to track the killer and bring him to justice.

“Wilson was a member of the light weapons motor in 1981 to 1982 before becoming a radio operator, he was kind man and it is very sad to hear about his death,” he said.

A number of youth and elders also reacted to the gruesome murder of the deceased, calling for proper investigations into his killing.

