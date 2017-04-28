 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 28 April 2017

Prison officer killed in Western Lakes state

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 27, 2017 (RUMBEK) – An unknown gunman killed a senior prison officer in Rumbek, the Western Lakes state capital on Wednesday.

Lt. Col Wilson Manyuon, a criminal investigation department official, said Lt. Col Wilson Manyuon was killed at Akuac, a residential area.

Monyping Noah, a Rumbek resident, described Manyuon as a “great man”.

“That is sad. He was a great man. I used to play scrabble with him all the time and he would crack jokes always,” explained Monyping.

Dut Malual, a soldier who had worked closely with Manyuon during the liberation struggle days, strongly condemned the killing of the officer, urging government to track the killer and bring him to justice.

“Wilson was a member of the light weapons motor in 1981 to 1982 before becoming a radio operator, he was kind man and it is very sad to hear about his death,” he said.

A number of youth and elders also reacted to the gruesome murder of the deceased, calling for proper investigations into his killing.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 April 13:32, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Our hearts felt and condolence to the family of the lost one.It is agreat astonished for the lost of life in the hands of unknown gunmen! For how long will these people be unknowingly? Insecurity is the greatest enemies in our regions.if all guns were registered by the government then it could have been easy to allocated these people. Could me someone’s from near by villages our "neighbours". I wi

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Darfur, the most ‘successful’ genocide in a century 2017-04-21 23:16:47 By Eric Reeves The Darfur region of western Sudan has been recognized since 2004 as the site of genocide since 2004 by dozens of political officials and bodies (including the U.S. Congress and (...)

Open Letter to AU and IGAD: Festus Mogae be relieved and JMEC disbanded 2017-04-21 23:12:39 By Dak Buoth It is an opportune time for President Festus Mogae, the Chair of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation commission (JMEC) to pack and go back where he came from. And if he so wishes to (...)

The Nile Basin In Transformation: research uptake and what’s at stake? 2017-04-20 14:55:55 Mohamed s. M. Yassin (Ph.D) The Nile basin territories have witnessed huge transformation since prehistoric era and continue to be subjected to enormous transformations. The transformations (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.