 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 28 April 2017

S. Sudan law body bars outspoken lawyer from legal practice

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 27, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan Bar Association (SSBA), a body that regulates all practicing lawyers in the country, has barred senior advocate Kiir Chol Deng from active law practice.

JPEG - 11.3 kb
Juba high court during one of the sessions (Radio Tarmajuz)

SSBA, in a 21 April 2017 letter, accused the outspoken lawyer of “failing to renew his license” .

The South Sudanese law entity is backed by Chief Justice, Chan Reech Madut, the country’s Justice Minister, Paulino Wanawilla and acting Secretary General of South Sudan’s ruling party (SPLM), Jemma Nunu Kumba.

Kiir, however, described the move undertaken by SSBA as “illegal”, and opposed any attempt by the Government of South Sudan to install its preferred candidate as the head of the bar association.

“The decision to bar me from practicing law is purely politically motivated and amounts to serious interference in the independence, impartiality and integrity of the Judiciary”, the advocate told Sudan Tribune Thursday.

He added, “Such politically-motivated decisions will negatively undermine the rule of law in South Sudan”.

Sudan Tribune understands that the lawyer could be a target for sustained criticisms on the way judicial matters were being handled.

Kiir, one of the legal counsels representing those accused of corruption in the president’s office, played a key role in the recent ruling by the court of appeal to quash and order retrial of the case.

The SSBA’s decision, a source further told Sudan Tribune, was hurriedly made to “isolate Kiir from representing his clients either at the retrial as ordered by the Court of Appeal or the Supreme Court”.

The lawyer, in the past, successfully challenged a High Court ruling, citing harassment and interference by the national security service to influence the ruling against his clients in favour of the government. As such, he was threatened at gunpoint within the court premises by the national security services personnel in the full view of the presiding judge, prompting him to withdraw from the case.

Kiir, a commissioner for oaths, has vowed legal against the legal body.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 April 08:21, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    No one should be above the law! In this case this should be the work of South Sudan law society to suspend his licence if he has not renewed his operational documents.This is not the works of President.You people motivated your own things and a curse the politics as the primary motivator.The law society is the one responsible for this case.

    repondre message

  • 28 April 08:55, by Fair Man

    Don-Don Malith
    The body itself, that claims to regulate the private lawyers, lacks legitimacy. It was suspended on 9.2.2012, but Kon Bior, stubbornly installed himself as Chairperson until God relieves him last year. They have been stupidly thinking that private lawyers are part of SPLM or JCE. We will support Kiir Chol to challenge this cowardice behavior of Chan Reech et’al.

    repondre message

    • 28 April 13:42, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      Fair man.What do think will be the solutions? I think the Bill of rights should be define in the legal extent of the civil liberty to entenched bills of right that could separate or distinguished it from satutory one

      repondre message

      • 28 April 13:58, by Don-Don Malith Rual

        Then entrenched bill of rights to enshrined in a higher court of law thus providing the basis for constitutionaljudiciary review hitherto statutory bills of rights can therefore be amended or repealed thro same processes as other statute laws.this is the only effective means of providing protections with legal and possible constitutional protections again the government or politician.I am not expe

        repondre message

  • 28 April 09:01, by Dengda

    "The South Sudanese law entity is backed by Chief Justice, Chan Reech Madut, the country’s Justice Minister, Paulino Wanawilla and acting Secretary General of South Sudan’s ruling party (SPLM), Jemma Nunu Kumba" this statement highlighted the meltdown of judiciary system. Reech as chief Madut as chief justice and Nunu shouldn’t have voices in the legal and administrative process.

    repondre message

    • 28 April 09:08, by Dengda

      in mind of light minded people, Reech has to answer to the judges or he has bribed and signed deal of eliminating vocal voices with them, again it goes to back to square one, this mean judges are incompetents and they settled for short term gain. Kiir as lawyer, commissioner of oath & advocate as article articulated as fierce critics of government and system, one could easily draw from the...

      repondre message

      • 28 April 09:13, by Dengda

        involvement of senior politicians namely, Reech Chan madut, Nunu Kumba and Wanawila in supporting of Kiir removal from his duties. One thing is crystal outstanding is political motives in civil affairs and elimination of vocal voices.
        Question" is Salva Kiir is ready for peace, national Dialogue and uniting the country?

        repondre message

  • 28 April 11:08, by Faucett Carefree

    I am not unmindful that some of us have come here out of great trials and tribulations. Some of us have come fresh from narrow jail cells. Some of us have come from areas where your quest for freedom left you battered by the storms of persecution and staggered by the winds of police brutality.for the equiatable justice let the Bar restated the licence of Mr Deng.He has been advocating for minority

    repondre message

  • 28 April 14:18, by Fair Man

    Don-Don Malith Rual
    If the Ministry of Justice is in capable of protecting people against lawlessness, coz its part of executive which is the sole violator of laws, Judiciary is politicized as Judges are 99% SPLM members. Then only strong and independent Bar Association can open eyes of South Sudanese. Advocates are not on Salva Kiir’s payroll. They bribed Advocates not to condemn government chaos

    repondre message

  • 28 April 14:23, by Fair Man

    The best way to get rid of this rotten system is to call for elections. The body headed by late Dr. William Kon Bior, was illegal after being dissolved by General Assembly on 9th February, 2012. Kon Bior, recklessly connived with some scandalous officials of Ministry of Justice, Judiciary and SPLM that made them brought in Security to disrupt the elections in March, 2015.God bless us.

    repondre message

  • 28 April 14:49, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    You are right my friend and seem to be well informed about the
    Situation. In liberal democracies it is often taken for granted that the central purpose of constitution is to constraints government with the view to protect indivialual liberty, that is why constitution is tend to be viewed as devices for establishing n maintaining limited government with
    Negative right- right that mark out real

    repondre message

    • 28 April 15:00, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      Negative rights that mark out realm of unconstrained actions thus check the responsibilities of government plus positive rights that made tge demand of government in term of provision of resources and support,some people suggested elections! Who is your potential candidate? What is the reactions of the bureaucracy and big government?or cabinet?

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Darfur, the most ‘successful’ genocide in a century 2017-04-21 23:16:47 By Eric Reeves The Darfur region of western Sudan has been recognized since 2004 as the site of genocide since 2004 by dozens of political officials and bodies (including the U.S. Congress and (...)

Open Letter to AU and IGAD: Festus Mogae be relieved and JMEC disbanded 2017-04-21 23:12:39 By Dak Buoth It is an opportune time for President Festus Mogae, the Chair of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation commission (JMEC) to pack and go back where he came from. And if he so wishes to (...)

The Nile Basin In Transformation: research uptake and what’s at stake? 2017-04-20 14:55:55 Mohamed s. M. Yassin (Ph.D) The Nile basin territories have witnessed huge transformation since prehistoric era and continue to be subjected to enormous transformations. The transformations (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.