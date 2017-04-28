UN Libya envoy to visit Sudan Sunday



April 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations Special Representative and Head of the U.N. Support Mission in Libya, Martin Kobler, will arrive in Khartoum next Sunday to discuss efforts to resolve the Libyan crisis, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Sudanese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir said on Thursday that the UN envoy for Libya would meet Sudanese foreign minister and a number of officials in the country, adding that the meetings would discuss the ongoing efforts bring the Libyan parties closer together.

Further, the meeting will discuss the efforts of the African Union, Arab League and the mechanism of foreign ministers of Libya’s neighbouring countries to resolve the Libyan crisis.

He pointed out that the Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour will participate in the meeting of Libya’s neighbouring countries, which will be held in Algeria on Monday, 8 May.

In May 2016, Sudan proposed the establishment of joint forces to monitor the border between Sudan and Libya to fight the Boko Haram group, which is accused of sending fighters to Libya and curb the movements of Darfur rebels in the troubled country.

Despite the efforts of the international community, the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Prime Minister Fayez Seraj failed to restore security in Libya. The country is controlled by multiple armed groups, some of which support the GNA government and some others oppose it.

Khartoum has said it is primarily concerned with restoring peace and stability in Libya as a neighbouring country.

Sudan says it supports the Government of National Accord and stresses the need for "the international community to support the legitimate Libyan government."

Libyan government complains of receiving illegal immigrants who come across the Sudanese border, while Khartoum complains about the activities of rebel movements in Darfur on the border with Libya.

In November 2013, Sudan and Libya had signed an agreement to deployed joint forces to secure the border, stop infiltration of illegal immigrants. But the lack of stability in the north African nation prevents its implementation.

The Libyan prime minister was expected to visit Khartoum last March but he cancelled his trip after due to internal troubles.

