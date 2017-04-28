Ruweng chiefs disown resignation of former governor over land dispute



April 27, 2017 (JUBA) – Traditional leaders from South Sudan’s Ruweng community have distanced themselves from the resignation of the former governor due to the dispute over a piece of land reportedly occupied by the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai.

The leaders, who travelled to Juba where they met with the President Salva Kiir, after meeting First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, said they were shocked by the decision of the former Governor Theji Da Adwad Deng.

The former governor resigned from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) shifting his allegiance to President Kiir Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM).

The changes in the political allegiance resulted in his replacement from his gubernatorial post.

On Wednesday, Ateny Wek Ateny, the Presidential Spokesman told reporters that President Kiir had met with the leaders from Ruweng to discuss the current political situation in the state and how to implement the signed peace agreement in the country.

Ateny said the area was given to the SPLM-IO in accordance with the provision of the 2015 peace agreement which stipulated that some states in the Upper Nile region would be governed by nominees of the armed opposition during the transitional period.

“The community leaders and chiefs were shocked by the resignation of the former governor and they have discussed it with the President and they have affirmed their support to the implementation of the peace agreement so that peace and stability return to the area and the country at large,” said the spokesperson.

The presidential aide further said the issue of borders would be determined by the border commission.

