 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 27 April 2017

19 people killed in fresh Jebel Marra clashes

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 26, 2017 (ZALINGEI) - Almost 19 people have been reportedly killed during clashes between the fighters of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) and government militia who tried to sneak into Torang Tora area in Nertiti locality, Central Darfur State.

JPEG - 20.5 kb
SLM-AW fighters on guard during a visit by UNAMID chief Ibrahim Gambari to Fanga Suk village, in East Jebel Marra, West Darfur, on 18 March 2011 (Photo: Reuters)

Last year, the government claimed that its forces defeated the SLM-AW fighters but admitted the existence of some rebel pockets in the mountainous Jebel Marra area. Also since last December, the Sudanese authorities have authorised aid groups to reach needy civilians to provide them with the humanitarian assistance.

However, since several days reports from the area mentioned a growing tension between the government’s forces and the SLM-AW insurgents who are not part of a unilateral cessation of hostilities between the Sudanese army and holdout rebel groups.

Saleh Ali Abakar, a local humanitarian official at Hamediya camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Wednesday told Sudan Tribune that the clashes occurred Saturday when the rebels clashed with armed militiamen riding camels and horses backed by three heavily armed four-wheel-drive vehicles in Torang Tora area, 80 km south-east of Zalingei.

The IDPs representative said they learnt that 19 government militiamen were killed, adding that government forces during their withdrawal from the area burned three villages: Kutur, Tebin Foka and Tordi.

He further stressed that over 71 families fled the mountainous area and they are in critical conditions, calling for urging humanitarian intervention to provide the needed assistance.

An official from the hybrid peacekeeping mission who requested anonymity told Sudan Tribune they didn’t yet receive any report on the clashes. He further added they would launch an investigation once they got it.

The Sudanese army spokesperson was not reachable for comment.

Earlier this month, the UNAMID new head Jeremiah N. Mamabolo told the UN Security Council that security situation in the western Sudan region has changed and the fighting has by far diminished.

He further called on the SLM-AW to join the negotiating table in order to end the 14-year conflict in Darfur.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Darfur, the most ‘successful’ genocide in a century 2017-04-21 23:16:47 By Eric Reeves The Darfur region of western Sudan has been recognized since 2004 as the site of genocide since 2004 by dozens of political officials and bodies (including the U.S. Congress and (...)

Open Letter to AU and IGAD: Festus Mogae be relieved and JMEC disbanded 2017-04-21 23:12:39 By Dak Buoth It is an opportune time for President Festus Mogae, the Chair of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation commission (JMEC) to pack and go back where he came from. And if he so wishes to (...)

The Nile Basin In Transformation: research uptake and what’s at stake? 2017-04-20 14:55:55 Mohamed s. M. Yassin (Ph.D) The Nile basin territories have witnessed huge transformation since prehistoric era and continue to be subjected to enormous transformations. The transformations (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.