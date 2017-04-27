 
 
 
U.S. donates over 13,000 books to South Sudan youth

April 26, 2017 (JUBA) – The United States embassy in South Sudan has, in the past four months, donated over 13,000 books to educational institutions.

JPEG - 149 kb
A sample of the primary school textbooks, October 22, 2012 (ST)

The books, the embassy said in a statement, cover a variety of topics ranging from science to mathematics, law, history and classic novels.

They were provided to a variety of educational institutions, including universities, technical/vocational schools, secondary, and primary schools. The donations are reportedly part of the U.S. government’s continued commitment to support education of South Sudan youth.

The University of Juba, one of the institutions that benefitted from the donation, received approximately 1,600 books. In addition, the embassy said it donated 500 books to U.S aid arm (USAID) sponsored Masters in Education Program (MEP) within the university.

South Sudan Police College at Rejaf received an estimated 800 books.

In addition, over 7,000 books were given to secondary and primary schools within Juba. These schools included, Comboni, Juba Day, Juba Model, Juba Girls, Big Ben and Kapuki, Juba Model Basic School, Sacred Heart, Bishop Mazzoldi and Juba Christian Centre.

“Apart from directly providing books to educational institutions, the U.S. Embassy donated approximately 5,000 to The United Nations Children’s Fund for wider distribution to schools in need around the country,” partly reads the embassy’s statement.

This donation is the reportedly the third of its kind provided by the U.S. government to support education in South Sudan. Previous donations totaling over 15,000 books were distributed in 2010.

(ST)

  • 27 April 09:05, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Education is the key, special things to USA Hope our USA will do something bigger then that, even Donald Trump hosital or Uni will be so much appreciated by the southerners. THOUGH he is engarge by enemies of the 21st century, i belief he will do something constructive for our pple

    repondre message

Comment on this article



