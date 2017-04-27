 
 
 
Thursday 27 April 2017

S. Sudan peace monitors admit collapse of security as a "crisis"

April 26, 2017 (JUBA) - The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), a body tasked to oversee the implementation of the peace agreement signed in South Sudan, has admitted for the first time that the lack of respect to the permanent ceasefire is a "crisis within a crisis" exacerbating hunger in the country.

JPEG - 21.7 kb
Botswana’s former president Festus Mogae (Photo File AFP)

Festus Mogae, the JMEC Chairperson and former Botswana President said on Wednesday that the situation was getting desperate each day.

"Security is the cornerstone upon which we build economic and social confidence. This no longer exists, confidence has evaporated, commerce is seizing up, prices are escalating and as a result we now face a crisis of hunger that is undermining all our efforts to make peace," said Mogae, in a speech at the JMEC plenary meeting which was attended by government officials and representatives of the international community who are guarantor to the peace agreement.

The peace chapter on security collapsed in July 2016 following the resumption of clashes between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and his former First Vice President Riek Machar, who is also the leader of the armed Sudan People’s Liberation movement In Opposition (SPLM-IO).

Machar fled Juba and is now exiled in South Africa. Since he has since been replaced by Taban Deng Gai. But the latter has failed to control the SPLM-IO forces and war has continued in many parts of the country.

Critics pointed out that there can be no peace implementation without respecting the permanent ceasefire by all forces. The JMEC insisted that the peace agreement holds, despite the war.

The head of the regional monitoring body has further accused the leaders on both sides of not doing enough to stop the conflict.

"Violence and conflict on this level are either centrally directed or locally orchestrated. I fear it is now time to acknowledge that, across the board, among all armed forces and armed groups, central structures of command and control appear to have broken down," he said.

The former Botswana leader decried the deteriorating economic situation by highlighting the suffering mothers who face a daily "struggle with inflation", which he attribute to the lack of peace.

“Insecurity creates food shortages, which in turn drives inflation that in turn results in hunger. A hungry man is an angry man and angry men do not make peace," he said.

Mogae fell short to declare the peace agreement a failure.

(ST)

  • 27 April 07:44, by Freedom Advocate

    The peace accord had collapsed since July 2016
    and you fooled the world the the agreement was on hold.
    You’re here only to make money for your daily bread not because you’re monitoring peace, it have collapsed in your watch and you hesitated to admit it.
    Go home and let other competent person deal with it.
    Idiot!

  • 27 April 07:46, by Kush Natives

    Festus Mogae, the JMEC Chairperson,
    Yes, you’re right on this, the so called VP Cmde Taban since he came back from Fagak for the peace process, he definitely end up with other things, rather then convincing his IOM forces in the bush. He therefore, becomes busy with the lands issues in parts of Upper Nile states. So,the peace process has a full right of collapsing.

    • 27 April 08:22, by jubaone

      Kush Natives,
      What next, you have a better idea? Kiir and his jienge kiirminals can do anything they want, there will be no peace UNTIL they get back to the ARCISS 2015 (with Riak and his followers) and implement in letter and spirit. Anything short of this is just luak-thrash. Thereafter, people go for the national dialogue.

    • 27 April 08:34, by Eastern

      Kush Natives,

      Have you just realised that Taban is a conman? Have you just realised that SPLA-IO are in the bush but not in Juba? Have you just realised that the land issues in Upper Nile states brought about by the JCE advising Kiir to split the country into 32 tribal states is a time-bomb? Let Kiir and Taban continue on this current path, then let’s watch the outcome!!!

  • 27 April 08:01, by Adok son

    Bible said; " there is a time for everything " there is time for war and time for peace as usual.
    Now,Magae has come up to tell the truth instead of his daily lies on media that " peace is prevailing in the country " and in fact,there is no peace in South Sudan.
    Administration of Hussein Obama was the one killing the people of SS up to now,but we preferred the current administration of US’s Trump

  • 27 April 08:08, by Adok son

    ...to look at the real solution on SS,where the present of Dr Riek in the country is mostly needed by us we the citizens.
    We call international community to solve up this collapsed country in the hand of Dinka to stability and equality if possible. We are tired in the hand of dictator Salva Kiir.come come come and help us,let Machar be back to the country and peace prevail.

    • 27 April 09:15, by Garang Akeen Tong

      @Adok son, beating war drum and fell to dance it and run to call others people to dance it for you is crim, right? Fighting to bring in Riak Machar to lead s.sudanse people is crimes, fighting in the name of dinka is crims. Hw came to abuse the name of dinka while gov,t is compose of hundred nuer yaa Adok son?

  • 27 April 08:29, by jubaone

    Festus and JMEC must be very delusional and stupid. You sidelined Riak and his followers, and went ahead to endorse Taban. Fine. Which other side is this Bantu man implying when the other side is Taban and the IO-Crown-hotellers? Riak is out in S. Africa and is NOT part of this nonsense . Ask the Kiirminal and his lapdogs: Taban and Wani. Mogae and so-called African leaders dont give a shit to SS.

  • 27 April 08:53, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Define the term monitor first before u comments, peace by itself will not come from no where!the citizen themselves re the one to bring peace that they manufactured.leave a lone those good wills ambassadors or peace morgers.you southerners re the problem! Do nt blame anybody in these messed.make peace n call them that u re now reconciled if they will refused

    • 27 April 09:11, by Eastern

      Don-Don Malith Rual,

      Your writing is very incoherent; write in a language you understand....!

      • 27 April 12:18, by Don-Don Malith Rual

        Yep Eastern any incompetent will not understood my writting second to it if my words are for hatred or tribalism u may understand me, War of words will not take us any where, ethnicity, tribalism hatred, will not librated us! But aftsudanism will united us, Good luck with whatever u belief in

      • 27 April 13:14, by Don-Don Malith Rual

        Eastern or what so ever you call your noun is you might have been inconsequential or inconsequent,inconcomprehensible or incomprehension! I wonder you so incredulous and inconvincible my friend! Watch your wording!

  • 27 April 09:14, by Eastern

    The sooner the dinka-led violent kleptocrat in Juba come to the realisation that South Sudan is a country for all people not just the dinka, peace and harmony will prevail in the country. To work for genuine peace in South Sudan, let their be no cherry-picking. KIIR MUST HAND OVER THE ROLES OF LEADING THE NATIONAL DIALOGUE TO A DIFFERENT ENTITY.

    • 27 April 09:37, by Garang Akeen Tong

      Eastern, Dinka knew from day one that s.sudan is belong to all tribe in s.sudan, but your wrong idology to fights Dinka tribe can let Dinka unite more then ever.

  • 27 April 09:19, by Eastern

    Sudd Institute (led by Prof. Jok Madut Jok) and Eboney Center (managed by Dr. Lual Achuek Deng) are two DINKA LED INSTITUTIONS which should be involved in moderating a true national dialogue between dinkas and other non-dinka South Sudanese!!!

    • 27 April 13:57, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      When people like Eastern go for retirements on this website, like mdit and casta; then all the tribalism in south sudan Will than get "a French leave" and hitherto all Junubin will united and have one voice!because of his contrasuggestible or c

  • 27 April 09:48, by Garang Akeen Tong

    H.E Fostus Mogua, what are your recommandation after you knowlegde that Taban fail to bring Io force togather?

  • 27 April 11:18, by Sunday Junup

    Festus Mogae should be taken ti ICC together with Kiir,Taban all G10 and Dr.Riak to clear themselves from this mess

