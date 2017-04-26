 
 
 
Former IMF economist appointed S. Sudan economic advisor

April 26, 2017 (KAMPALA) – A former economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been appointed Senior Economic and International Policy adviser to the Government of South Sudan.

JPEG - 576.3 kb
Former IMF economist Thomson Fontaine (DNO photo)

The position of Thomson Fontaine, who hails from the Dominican Republic, will reportedly involve offering policy advice to the transitional government, assisting in the organization of resources of the state, and importantly, establishing an economic and financial management policy for the young nation.

As an advisor, Fontaine will engage key stakeholders including the IMF, World Bank (WB) and the African Development Bank (ADB).

“I will be serving as the primary liaison of the Transition Government of National Unity basically providing them with economic policy advice in that area and contribute to different working papers and policy discussions on the future of South Sudan,” Fontaine told Dominican News Online.

“I will be moving to South Sudan but the way it is organized, I will do two months in country and three weeks breather where I will come back to Dominica,” he added.

The ex-IMF economist is currently a senator in the Dominican Parliament.

South Sudan has been experiencing a civil war since December 2013. The conflict, according to the IMF has made the country’s economy shrunk by almost 20 percent in the two years through to 2015/16, anticipating a 3.5 percent contraction this year.

(ST)

  • 27 April 02:13, by Kuch

    I think the government of South Sudan knows what to do with these loan shirks, the IMF and the World banks; they are biggest scams and cartels in the world followed by arms dealers and drugs traffickers. Never ever touch the dirty corporate American and European so-called IMF and World bank loans, they hand-cuffed our country and our people to their scams and will bleed our country dry in our>>>

    • 27 April 02:22, by Kuch

      noses, then turn around and blame us for mismanagement of our economy. This is our how these corporate America and Europe banking cartels have been scamming many countries in the third world countries ever since. In fact, these cartels are the ones behind the current war in our country. They want to take over our resources that is all. Nothing to do with humanitarian aid, peacekeeping>>>

      • 27 April 02:31, by Kuch

        donations or human rights business scams. Or that they are concern about the South Sudanese people, my foot. The fools like Riek Machar or Pagan Amuom almost sold our country to these shirks. Do you fellows know our Pagan Amuom took residency in the then Barack Obama white house. Do you fellows know the reason Barack Hussein Obama came to Kenya and Ethiopia and selected the foreign minister>>>

        • 27 April 02:39, by Kuch

          of North Sudan, prime minister of Djibouti, prime minister of ethiopia, president of Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Somalia? And lectured them about the current war in our country without our president, Salva Kiir and his Riek Machar that his administration supported to wage the current war in our country? Fellows, never ever touch the evil corporate the evil corporate America>>>

          • 27 April 02:48, by Kuch

            some European countries including the UK and France and their evil juus; never ever touch their IMF and world Banks loans, not even with a 20 feet pole fellows http://www.mit.edu/~thistle/v13/2/imf.html
            https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2013/may/31/imf-world-bank-lose-influence-developing
            https://rainbowwarrior2005.wordpress.com/2008/11/07/the-world-bank-and-imf-in-africa/

            • 27 April 02:56, by Kuch

              http://www.thirdworldtraveler.com/IMF_WB/Global_Rulemakers.html
              Fellows, be very careful with the corporate America and some European and their evil juus with their IMF and their World bank cartels and scams. Do you fellows know right that after the fall of communism, many corporate America and Western Europe banks cartels went into Russia and set up their shops>>>

              • 27 April 03:06, by Kuch

                and these corporate America and Western Europe shops that they set right after the fall of USSR are the ones that the US and her allies often use against the Russian people these days. Russians are Europeans people by the way, but they are always bullied by some criminals in World street and some other banksters in Western Europe. Many ordinary Americans and Western European citizens>>>

                • 27 April 03:12, by Kuch

                  are also being scammed by these banking cartels and scams. Don’t get me wrong fellows, we all need banks for our safe keeping, otherwise we would be keeping our money under our mattresses and our money will not help anything, but there are some criminals around the world who think. They can own and control everybody else, their resources and even their countries>>>

                  • 27 April 03:38, by Kuch

                    The government of South Sudan can just borrow from the friendly countries like China, African development bank (AFB), Australia, Canada, Germany and the Scandinavian countries. And we will be just fine. Fellows, the current war in our country is a war about our resources and to counter China and to colonize our country and our people>>>

                    • 27 April 03:56, by Kuch

                      by the UK, the US, the UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their criminals in between; through their humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping and their so-called human rights business bullshits. Fellow, sharpen your damn spears because we are going to bomb the UNIMISS, and everything that is connected that is connected evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus out of our country>>.

                      • 27 April 04:15, by Kuch

                        Fellows, this Dominican republic, alleged to be South Sudan’s IMF economic advisor *who*? World street. Haitians, are the first slaves to get rid of their French masters in the Americas and the Caribbean, Haitians are up to these days still bullied, by the corporate America, French, their evil juus, English people and even the so-called conquistadors. Why do the evils thinks, they can come>>>

