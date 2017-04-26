 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 26 April 2017

South Sudan secures $106 million loan to buy food items

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 25, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan government has secured $106 million to pay for food imports as millions face starvation, the finance minister disclosed.

JPEG - 13.2 kb
South Sudan’s finance minister, Stephen Dhieu Dau, speaks in Juba, 23 July 2013 (Photo: Larco Lomayat)

Part of it, Stephen Dhieu Dau said, will fund the construction of a road to Kenya.

The minister, in a statement, said the funds will come from the World Bank and the African Development Bank, adding that that South Sudan government signed a deal with the World Bank for a $50 million grant “to meet the food gaps in South Sudan”.

Dau, currently in Washington to attend a meeting, with lenders said those funds would be disbursed soon to finance food imports from Tanzania and Uganda.

A further $8 million, he said, was agreed with the World Bank for the construction of a road connecting the capital Juba to Kenya. Separately, the African Development Bank, according to the minister, will provide loans and grants worth $48 million to help strengthen the recession-hit economy, but did not provide further details on this.

The delegation reportedly also had bilateral meetings with senior officials from the U.S State Department and the U.S aid arm (USAID), as well as representatives of other countries to the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

The delegation briefed the IMF, the WBG and State Department representatives on the current status of South Sudanese economy, including the reform and revitalization agenda, which is now a top priority for the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU), the humanitarian situation in the country and the urgent need to reactivate and where possible, initiate developmental projects in the country.

While acknowledging the challenges facing the Republic of South Sudan, the IMF and the WGB appreciated the economic measures and reform programs currently pursued by the Ministry of Finance and Planning and the Bank of South Sudan. The two institutions further committed to continue to provide Technical Assistance (TA) to enable the Ministry and Bank of South Sudan deliver in their reform agenda.

To that effect, the IMF Country program team will continue with the ongoing Technical Assistance (TAs), including in budget making process, targeting 2017/2018 Financial Year. In addition to the recently provided $40M (Only Forty Million US Dollars) for Emergency Health response program in the former Upper Nile and Jonglei States, the World Bank has just provided $50m for emergency food services in the context of the ongoing famine in some part of the country.

The World Bank further indicated its willingness to reactivate their portion of funding for the Juba – Torit – Kapoeta – Nadapal Road, officials said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 April 12:15, by Good Foe

    The thieves are wetting their fingers.

    repondre message

    • 26 April 13:32, by DumoMakuachdit

      We are no longer kids to hoodwinked, shut-off your mouths you disgruntle politicians. Stop cheating, only God knows.

      repondre message

  • 26 April 13:38, by DumoMakuachdit

    I wish Gen Paul Malong should takes over tonight since this foolhardy Kiir is doing nothing just buy dinka for his power. I wish souls of Dr. Garang and the rest should call him immediately!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Darfur, the most ‘successful’ genocide in a century 2017-04-21 23:16:47 By Eric Reeves The Darfur region of western Sudan has been recognized since 2004 as the site of genocide since 2004 by dozens of political officials and bodies (including the U.S. Congress and (...)

Open Letter to AU and IGAD: Festus Mogae be relieved and JMEC disbanded 2017-04-21 23:12:39 By Dak Buoth It is an opportune time for President Festus Mogae, the Chair of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation commission (JMEC) to pack and go back where he came from. And if he so wishes to (...)

The Nile Basin In Transformation: research uptake and what’s at stake? 2017-04-20 14:55:55 Mohamed s. M. Yassin (Ph.D) The Nile basin territories have witnessed huge transformation since prehistoric era and continue to be subjected to enormous transformations. The transformations (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.