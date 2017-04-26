 
 
 
S. Sudan judges postpone strike to dialogue with President Kiir

April 25, 2017 (JUBA) – A lead justice told local media that the South Sudan judges and justices called off their strike following an engagement with the office of President Salva Kiir on Monday. The strike, which was announced last week was scheduled to begin on Monday 24.

President Kiir (center) with Health Minister Monytuil (right) tour Juba Teaching Hospital after the opening ceremony on 6t March 2008. (ST File Photo)

“Due to continued dialogue with the presidency, we, Justices and Judges, in our general assembly have decided to [cancel] our open strike across the country with effect from Monday 24th April 2017 until Monday, May 1, 2017,” Appeal Court Judge Geri Lege Raymond told Eye Radio in an interview broadcast on a Tuesday morning program.

The judges demanded a pay increment, better working conditions, office space for each lawyer, transportation and the enactment of pension law.

South Sudan judges are the highest paid civil servants and with the depreciation of the South Sudanese currency, they now receive less than $50 a month.

Justice Raymond said President Kiir, as "our father" asked for two days, but the judiciary officials gave him a full week.

Other government employees have also demanded a pay increase, they, however, have not called for a strike.

