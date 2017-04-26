Sudan’s SJU urges government to expel Egyptian journalists

April 25, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Journalist Union (SJU) Tuesday demanded the government to expel all representatives of Egyptian media just hours after the authorities deported a second Sudanese journalist at Cairo airport.

On Monday night, the Egyptian authorities denied entry and deported journalist Iman Kamal al-Din from Al-Sudani newspaper just 24 hours after a similar move against journalist Al-Tahir Satti of Al-Intibaha daily.

In a statement released on Tuesday, SJU urged the government to reciprocate the Egyptian move by implementing a number of measures including to expel all private and public Egyptian media representatives, deny entry of Egyptian publications and order Sudanese media not to broadcast any Egyptian content.

The SJU said it wouldn’t sign any joint charter of honour with the Egyptian media unless the latter shows respect for the Sudanese journalists, demanding all its members to not travel to Egypt.

The statement strongly condemned the Egyptian intelligence services’ continued detention of Sudanese journalists at Cairo airport, saying the measure aims to intimidate and humiliate the journalists.

It described the deportation of the two journalists as “clear targeting” of all Sudanese journalists without exception and an attempt to hold them responsible for the outcome of the failing Egyptian policy towards Sudan.

The pro-government SJU expressed hope that the “wise men of Egypt would interfere to stop this escalation which is driven by a destructive machine that aims to undermine any Sudanese-Egyptian rapprochement which is based on equal interests and mutual respect”.

It is noteworthy that Sudan’s ambassador to Egypt Abdel-Mahmoud Abdel-Halim on Monday night has conveyed his displeasure over the measures against the journalists to Egypt’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Sudan and South Sudan Affairs Ahmed Fadel.

Tensions between Khartoum and Cairo have escalated following the former’s decision to restrict imports of Egyptian farming products which was reciprocated by Cairo’s decision to raise residency fees for Sudanese living in Egypt.

Also, Sudan indicated that it would take some measures to end the Egyptian presence in the disputed area of Halayeb triangle after some Egyptian media outlets launched a campaign ridiculing Sudan’s cultural monuments.

However, the two countries last week agreed to work together to ease tensions through the control of hostile media campaigns and to curb activities of opposition groups in their territories.

The two agreements have been reached in a series of meetings between the Sudanese officials and a visiting Egyptian delegation led by the Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry.

(ST)