

April 25, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Finance Minister Badr al-Din Mahmoud said there are indicators that the U.S. trade and economic sanctions on Khartoum would be lifted permanently in July.

Last January, former President Barack Obama eased the 19-year economic and trade sanctions on Sudan. The decision came as a response to the collaboration of the Sudanese government on various issues including the fight against terrorism.

Next June, several U.S. administration agencies will decide to confirm the decision of President Obama to permanently lift sanctions on Sudan or to maintain it.

In press statements after his return from Washington where he headed Sudan’s delegation to the spring meeting of the International monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), Mahmoud said their discussions on the sidelines of the meeting showed some indicators for the permanent lift of sanctions.

“We discussed with the top management of the IMF, WB and the U.S. Department of Treasury issues that would enable Sudan to integrate into the global economy and improve foreign relations besides the early preparation for the phase that will follow the lift of sanctions,” he said.

He pointed that a positive spirit has prevailed during the meetings between the Sudanese side and the executive directors of the IMF, WB and a number of influential countries and in particular creditor nations.

The Sudanese minister added that significant development has taken place in the IMF assistance for Sudan, pointing to the great support received from the Arab countries to cancel Sudan’s external debt.

He pointed that the joint Arab message to the WB included the demand to relief Sudan’s debt, saying Sudan has asked the representatives of the United Kingdom to hold the roundtable meeting on Sudan’s debt during the IMF and WB meeting in October and that Britain oversees the debt forgiveness.

According to latest IMF reports, Sudan’s external debt stood at approximately $51 billion in 2016 from $39.5 billion in 2010.

