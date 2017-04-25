 
 
 
Sudanese intelligence accuse Kiir on chairing rebel meeting

April 25, 2017 (JUBA) - Sudanese intelligence officials have accused the South Sudanese president, Salva Kiir of allegedly engaging in a closed-door meeting with the Sudan People Liberation Army-North rebel movement in Juba, warning that such continued support to its rebel groups would jeopardize relation between two countries.

JPEG - 35.8 kb
Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir shares a moment with South Sudan’s Salva Kiir in Equatoria Guinea, November 23, 2016 (AP)

Media reports claimed South Sudanese officials were providing support to Sudanese rebels in Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

Sudan also accuses its southern neighbor of allegedly arming the rebels in Blue Nile, Kordofan states and in the western Darfur region.

However, the South Sudanese government dismisses the allegations.

Meanwhile, the armed opposition forces loyal to former Vice-President, Riek Machar claimed it was not the first time Sudanese rebels were supported and harbored by South Sudan government.

A rebel spokesperson, Brig. William Gatjiath claimed Sudanese rebels have several bases in Unity, Bhar el Ghazal and Upper Nile states.

“We knew in the beginning of the conflicts that Sudanese rebels operate inside South Sudan. And their logistics supplies came from the government of South Sudan”, he told Sudan Tribune.

According to a 2014 United Nations report, Sudanese rebels were partly involved in the South Sudan conflict, particularly in Unity state.

The two neighbouring nations have, in the past years, been suspicious of each other, with accusations of alleged rebel support.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement North (SPLA-N) is a breakaway branch of the Sudan People Liberation Army (SPLA) after South Sudan succession from neighboring Sudan in 2011. Since then, the rebel group has been waging continued war against government in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states, respectively.

(ST)

  • 25 April 09:55, by Sunday Junup

    Every time there is a meeting between Kiir and Omar, the issue of Kiir supporting Sudanese rebel appear. Please Kiir, you can never kill two birds with one stone. You either accept supporting rebel and leave Omar alone or expel SPLM-N rebel from South Sudanese land and embrace peace with Sudan.

