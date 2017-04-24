 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 24 April 2017

Sudan, Nigeria agree to join forces to fight terrorism

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf receives his visiting Nigeria counterpart Mansur Mohammed Dan-Ali Monday on Monday 24 April 2017 (ST Photo)
April 24, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf and his visiting Nigeria counterpart Mansur Mohammed Dan-Ali Monday have discussed issues of common concern between the two countries.

Following the meeting, Ibn Ouf told reporters they agreed to promote cooperation and coordination between the two countries in all fields particularly ways to combat terrorism, pointing to Nigeria’s great role in achieving security, peace and stability in the Africa.

He also pointed to Nigeria’s role in achieving peace in Sudan and its participation in the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur, stressing the importance to enhance cooperation on joint issues to serve the two nations and the region.

For his part, Dan-Ali underscored the importance of cooperation between the two countries to maintain and preserve security in Africa, saying we are currently cooperating on all issues.

He stressed the need to enhance cooperation and coordination on all domains especially security and military fields.

It is noteworthy that the Nigerian army has been fighting the Jihadist Boko Haram group since 2009.

Founded in 2002, the Islamic group calls for the implementation of Shari’a law and it has extended its military campaign by targeting neighbouring states.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Darfur, the most ‘successful’ genocide in a century 2017-04-21 23:16:47 By Eric Reeves The Darfur region of western Sudan has been recognized since 2004 as the site of genocide since 2004 by dozens of political officials and bodies (including the U.S. Congress and (...)

Open Letter to AU and IGAD: Festus Mogae be relieved and JMEC disbanded 2017-04-21 23:12:39 By Dak Buoth It is an opportune time for President Festus Mogae, the Chair of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation commission (JMEC) to pack and go back where he came from. And if he so wishes to (...)

The Nile Basin In Transformation: research uptake and what’s at stake? 2017-04-20 14:55:55 Mohamed s. M. Yassin (Ph.D) The Nile basin territories have witnessed huge transformation since prehistoric era and continue to be subjected to enormous transformations. The transformations (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.