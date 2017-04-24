Sudan, Nigeria agree to join forces to fight terrorism



April 24, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf and his visiting Nigeria counterpart Mansur Mohammed Dan-Ali Monday have discussed issues of common concern between the two countries.

Following the meeting, Ibn Ouf told reporters they agreed to promote cooperation and coordination between the two countries in all fields particularly ways to combat terrorism, pointing to Nigeria’s great role in achieving security, peace and stability in the Africa.

He also pointed to Nigeria’s role in achieving peace in Sudan and its participation in the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur, stressing the importance to enhance cooperation on joint issues to serve the two nations and the region.

For his part, Dan-Ali underscored the importance of cooperation between the two countries to maintain and preserve security in Africa, saying we are currently cooperating on all issues.

He stressed the need to enhance cooperation and coordination on all domains especially security and military fields.

It is noteworthy that the Nigerian army has been fighting the Jihadist Boko Haram group since 2009.

Founded in 2002, the Islamic group calls for the implementation of Shari’a law and it has extended its military campaign by targeting neighbouring states.

(ST)