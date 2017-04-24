 
 
 
S. Sudan governors wrap up security conference in Gogrial state

April 23, 2017 (JUBA)- A peace and security conference bringing together more than 10 governors and representatives in South Sudan has concluded in Gogrial state with calls to strengthen security, enhancing information sharing and deployment of joint security forces along "volatile and hotspot zones".

Map of South Sudan showing Warrap state in red

The event held at Kuacjok town, the administrative headquarters of Gogrial state, brought together of governor Northern Liech, Ruweng, Southern Liech, Tonj, Twic, Gogrial and a representative from the disputed border region of Abyei administrative area.

Representatives from other neighbouring states and members of the humanitarian organisations as well as youth, women group, members of the faith-based groups and civil society took part in a two-day conference at which issues related to security, cooperation, development and trading activities along the common borders of neighbouring states and Sudan were discussed.

Speaking to Sudan Tribune on Sunday, Gogrial state information minister hailed the conference as successful, saying the leaders agreed to work together to jointly tackle the issue of security.

“It was a successful conference. It gave the governors and the participants an opportunity to listen to reports about activities taking place along their common borders and how they will be working together to jointly address them. They came out with some resolutions, which include the deployment of the joint forces along the border to combat illicit activities like cattle raiding”, said minister Ariech.

He added that the governors have also agreed to approach the president of the republic on the best way for the governors to improve their relations with states in neighbouring Sudan from which the young nation seceded in 2011 for improvement of trade.

“Apart from resolutions focusing on how to tackle internal matters, the conference also agreed to form a committee which will be tasked to dialogue with bordering Sudanese communities, so that they open up crossing points to allow free movement of people and trade. This is a very important point because the movement of goods and people is for the mutual benefit and interest of the two countries”, he added.

(ST)

  • 24 April 09:03, by Awei-ngok

    That is how the government does things. Thanks Hon. Ariech,and the Governor of Gogrial State and his adminstration for organising such a rare and historic conference encompassing almost all Northern States’ Governors.This just concluded conference will yield results like those of 1999 Wunlit Peace Conference. This is a fact. Please try your best too to combat that reported deadly communal conflict

    repondre message

Comment on this article



