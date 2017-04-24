 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 24 April 2017

No one detained over S. Sudan civilian killings: U.N

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 23, 2017 (JUBA) - The United Nations’ top human rights official in South Sudan says no one has been detained in connection with recent killings of civilians in the country’s western town of Wau.

JPEG - 160 kb
IDPs shelter near the UNMISS base in Wau (IOM/Gonzalez 2016)

In a statement issued on Sunday, the human rights director for the U.N Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Eugene Nindorera, said he was "shaken" to hear testimonies of victims of the government offensive that killed at least 16 people and displaced more than 23,000.

The continued impunity, he said, was one of the biggest challenges to stopping violence in South Sudan’s civil war, now in its fourth year.

"I can confirm that, as of Sunday, nobody is being detained in connection with this attack against civilians," partly reads Nindorera’s statement.

"I talked to victims and witnesses and was shaken to hear their testimonies of how they had to flee their houses after being attacked. It’s more important than ever before that people are held accountable for the crimes they have committed," he added.

According to the U.N, by Thursday the protection of civilians site adjacent to its base in Wau had so far registered some 17,000 new arrivals, mainly women and children, while around 5,000 people had sought sanctuary inside the compound of the Wau Catholic church.

The influx of newly displaced people, the world body stressed, has led to overcrowding and pressure on the available humanitarian services.

Residents said soldiers loyal to South Sudan President Salva Kiir allegedly singled out civilians of the Fertit and Luo ethnic groups in retaliation for a rebel attack on government forces in Wau town.

The Human Rights Division of UNMISS said it interviewed 43 individuals, including eight women and two children, from April 11, to collect information about alleged human rights violations perpetrated by government forces and aligned armed groups in Wau town on April 10.

The African Union (AU) and South Sudan’s government have long promised to create a hybrid court to try leaders for war crimes.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in South Sudan’s worst-ever outbreak of violence since it seceded from neighbouring Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Darfur, the most ‘successful’ genocide in a century 2017-04-21 23:16:47 By Eric Reeves The Darfur region of western Sudan has been recognized since 2004 as the site of genocide since 2004 by dozens of political officials and bodies (including the U.S. Congress and (...)

Open Letter to AU and IGAD: Festus Mogae be relieved and JMEC disbanded 2017-04-21 23:12:39 By Dak Buoth It is an opportune time for President Festus Mogae, the Chair of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation commission (JMEC) to pack and go back where he came from. And if he so wishes to (...)

The Nile Basin In Transformation: research uptake and what’s at stake? 2017-04-20 14:55:55 Mohamed s. M. Yassin (Ph.D) The Nile basin territories have witnessed huge transformation since prehistoric era and continue to be subjected to enormous transformations. The transformations (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.