Wau state authorities vow to tackle night criminals

April 22, 2017 (WAU) – The Governor of South Sudan’s Wau state, Andrea Mayar Acho on Friday said his government had now taken drastic measures against the deteriorating security within Wau town.

Wau state governor Andrea Mayar Acho (ST Photo)

Members of the organized security forces, he said, arrived in the state on Saturday and will deployed to deserted areas in town in order to provide a maximum security protection to residents to allow civilians who sought refuge at the United Nations protection of civilian sites to return home.

The move emerged after a security meeting that was conducted Thursday at the state council of ministers aims at providing plenty security protection to those who fled their homes following the bloodshed carnage of violence, which affected populations outside and inside Wau town since last year.

“Yes the security committee met yesterday and we agreed that our internally displaced persons who are present here. For example those who came from Wadh-Alelo should be taken to safe areas that are chosen by government like Masana Biira factory, we have inspected the area yesterday and there are forces there in New site school which is mandated to protect people there,” said Acho.

“When these forces arrived in the place yesterday, resident of that area began returning to their homes, so in our meeting, we agreed on some areas where the forces would be deployed that is why today, we in the state security committee are moving to inspect the areas of deployment,” he added.

Acho said deployment would be extended in areas outside town.

“The security of Wau town will be stable, through you the media, am appealing to our people to feel free and make sure that their security is at the hand of government,” he further told reporters.

According to the governor, the protection forces would assisted by state special units and they will be deployed in all residential areas.

“There will be nobody that will attack you are take your properties at home, you will be protected, this is the work of your state government to protect you,” said Acho.

Kasmiro Natale Taban, a resident of Wau town, said he was happy when he saw Acho visiting them with the aim of providing security.

“We are very happy to hear from the governor about provision of security protect, this is what we want such that our people who are at United Nations protection of civilian sites return home,” he said.

(ST)