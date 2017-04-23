 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 23 April 2017

Gbudue state cabinet members take oath

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 21, 2016 (YAMBIO) – Cabinet members in South Sudan’s newly created state of Gbudue took oath of office on Friday with pledges to work on a road maps that will enable them to bring peace and development in the region.

JPEG - 63.1 kb
The governor of Gbudue state Daniel Badagbu, April 22, 2017 (ST)

The state governor, Daniel Badagbu urged the new cabinet to restore peace and security to the people to enable them go back homes and embark on agriculture, their source of livelihood.

“My message to you is that Gbudue state has come with different module of governance this time. The government of the people, by the people, for the people and you also need to be very proactive, is opportunity oriented people so that you can deliver quality service to your people,” said the governor.

He urged the new cabinet to work for peace and that those armed groups in the bush should come out to join hands to promote peace.

People should change from the culture of war to the culture of peace in order to eradicate hunger, which is killing people in South Sudan, said Badagbu.

He congratulated the women fraternity, given that the newly formed cabinet consists of a female deputy governor and some ministers.

Badagbu instructed the education and health ministers to select 10 teachers and health workers in each payam to go for further studies, pledging that the state government shall sponsor them using local revenues.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Darfur, the most ‘successful’ genocide in a century 2017-04-21 23:16:47 By Eric Reeves The Darfur region of western Sudan has been recognized since 2004 as the site of genocide since 2004 by dozens of political officials and bodies (including the U.S. Congress and (...)

Open Letter to AU and IGAD: Festus Mogae be relieved and JMEC disbanded 2017-04-21 23:12:39 By Dak Buoth It is an opportune time for President Festus Mogae, the Chair of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation commission (JMEC) to pack and go back where he came from. And if he so wishes to (...)

The Nile Basin In Transformation: research uptake and what’s at stake? 2017-04-20 14:55:55 Mohamed s. M. Yassin (Ph.D) The Nile basin territories have witnessed huge transformation since prehistoric era and continue to be subjected to enormous transformations. The transformations (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.