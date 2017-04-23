Gbudue state cabinet members take oath

April 21, 2016 (YAMBIO) – Cabinet members in South Sudan’s newly created state of Gbudue took oath of office on Friday with pledges to work on a road maps that will enable them to bring peace and development in the region.

The governor of Gbudue state Daniel Badagbu, April 22, 2017 (ST)

The state governor, Daniel Badagbu urged the new cabinet to restore peace and security to the people to enable them go back homes and embark on agriculture, their source of livelihood.

“My message to you is that Gbudue state has come with different module of governance this time. The government of the people, by the people, for the people and you also need to be very proactive, is opportunity oriented people so that you can deliver quality service to your people,” said the governor.

He urged the new cabinet to work for peace and that those armed groups in the bush should come out to join hands to promote peace.

People should change from the culture of war to the culture of peace in order to eradicate hunger, which is killing people in South Sudan, said Badagbu.

He congratulated the women fraternity, given that the newly formed cabinet consists of a female deputy governor and some ministers.

Badagbu instructed the education and health ministers to select 10 teachers and health workers in each payam to go for further studies, pledging that the state government shall sponsor them using local revenues.

(ST)