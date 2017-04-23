South Sudanese minister warn police against bribery

April 22, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese interior minister Saturday has advised police officers against taking bribes, extorting money or abusing their authority for personal interests.

Southern Sudanese police officers on the streets of Juba (Photo courtesy of the UN)

Micheal Chiengjiek Geay, made his warning while addressing senior police officials in Rock City, on the outskirts of Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

The minister warned the police officers to avoid any bribes in their daily activities across the country saying anyone implicated with the malpractice case shall be dismissed.

The bribery generally means to accept money or gifts in exchange for services or disregarding law enforcement in some cases. However, South Sudanese more and more complain that the police use their authority to extract money from them.

In his speech, the minister reminded the police officers that law enforcement agents represent the authority of the state and any misuse will affect the image of the whole government.

He also, ordered to severely fight the use of police number plates by people who seek to spoil its name.

“Any none police vehicles, motorbikes that are using police number plate with the intention to spoil police name are committing a crime, and have to be stopped immediately,” he said.

This was the first time the interior minister speaks publicly about corruption among police officers in the country.

Observers in Juba say police officers are more likely to take bribes when they are underpaid, pointing that a South Sudanese police receives about 1000 SSP per month.

They say the best way to fight corruption is to increase their salaries and per diem, adding the high inflation in the country make the hard-up officers more tempted to accept bribery.

(ST)